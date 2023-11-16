The Great Crypto Holdup: SEC delays decision on landmark ETF applications

The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed its decision Wednesday on two important cryptocurrency-related ETF applications.

What happened: HashdexOffering to Convert Your Bitcoin Futures ETF to Spot Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF and scalebid to launch a new ether Both ETH/USD futures ETFs are facing extended review periods.

Hashdex began the process of converting its existing Bitcoin futures ETF into a spot Bitcoin ETF in September.

The initial deadline set by the SEC for both decisions was November 17.

Wednesday’s filing shows that the SEC chose option To extend the time limit for taking this decision.

This delay comes against the backdrop of growing anticipation for approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the federal regulator.

The SEC has also announced its intention to extend the deadline for making a decision on proposed rule changes regarding Grayscale’s Ethereum Futures Trust.

This extension extends the decision deadline to January 1, 2024.

In its official filing, the SEC said it would “either approve or disapprove the proposed rule change or initiate proceedings to determine whether to disapprove.”

This statement indicates that the SEC has granted itself an additional period to potentially delay its final decision.

Why it’s important: James SeifertBloomberg Analyst, commented at

Historically, the SEC has rejected every proposal for such a product aimed at the general investing public.

In 2023 alone, more than a dozen companies have submitted applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs, with several others seeking approval for similar products tied to Ether, the cryptocurrency with the second-largest market capitalization.

The SEC has not given any clear indication regarding its stance on these new applications.

Previous rejections by the agency have cited concerns over Bitcoin’s susceptibility to market manipulation and the absence of surveillance-sharing agreements.

The applicants argue that these issues have either been resolved or are no longer relevant, particularly following the approval of the Bitcoin Futures ETF.

This perspective was also supported by an appeals court earlier this year.

Nevertheless, the SEC has continued to delay its final decision on these applications.

BTC Price Action: Interestingly, today’s moratorium by the SEC has not negatively impacted the price of Bitcoin, with the top crypto seeing a rise of over 5% this afternoon, reaching $37,500.

