The governor says the fire that closed a vital Los Angeles freeway indefinitely was likely arson.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials said arson was the cause of a massive fire over the weekend that destroyed a significant section of a Los Angeles freeway and closed it indefinitely, causing major disruption for hundreds of thousands of commuters. Traffic became a headache.

Governor Gavin Newsom said investigators were trying to determine whether one person or more were involved. He did not give any other details.

“I have to emphasize that we have determined what caused the fire,” Newsom told reporters Monday.

The fire broke out Saturday at two storage sites under Interstate 10, where construction materials burned rapidly and spread. Due to this, many columns were burnt and broken into pieces and the deck railings were bent. To protect the workers removing the debris, the workers moved the most damaged portion to the side. It is still unclear what, if any, structural damage the fire caused to the freeway.

Federal officials have said that in addition to massive traffic headaches, the impact of the shutdown is expected to be felt well beyond the metropolis, possibly including slowing the movement of goods to and from the twin ports of L.A. and Long Beach. Ports handle more than half of the cargo coming into the country. President Joe Biden was briefed about the fire.

“It is disrupting in every way, whether you’re talking about the commute to and from work or planning your child care and the flow of goods and commerce, it will disrupt the lives of Angelenos. ,” said LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Los Angeles residents were urged to avoid travel to the area on Monday and work from home if possible.

“Our roads can’t handle 300,000 cars,” Bass said, referring to how many vehicles use the I-10 stretch every day.

Officials have said the damage was reminiscent of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, in which roads collapsed. After the earthquake, repairs to I-10 took more than two months – and that was considered quite fast.

Newsom said early tests show the deck “appears to be much stronger than originally assessed.” Samples of concrete and rebar taken from the superstructure, deck and columns on Monday will help determine “whether or not we are tearing it down and replacing it, or we are continuing recovery and repair,” he said.

“This is not going to be solved in a few days, and it’s not going to take a few years,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailene Bhatt told The Associated Press. “But whether it’s weeks or months, it’s still too early for us to say anything.”

Bhatt said the deadly June 11 crash of a tractor-trailer carrying gasoline in Philadelphia that collapsed an elevated section of Interstate 95, disrupting traffic and damaging area businesses, was such a devastating blow not only to a city but to the nation. Highlights the impact of disasters.

“The ports are still open and the flow of goods will still continue, but when you remove the interstate portion that carries 300,000 vehicles a day, there will be an impact,” Bhatt said. “The concern is that the quicker we can open it up, the quicker we can hit any obstacles.”

Drivers were tested during their first working day on Monday after the massive fire. Some freeway exits were closed as people were forced to use congested roads to bypass the damaged freeway section south of the city.

However, traffic was light on some routes, suggesting that drivers heeded the city’s warnings to make alternative plans. Cellphones blasted on Monday with an early reminder for residents to plan different routes or expect significant delays.

“Our businesses are just recovering from the COVID shutdown. Business was just going well,” said Blair Beeston, director of L.A.’s Historic Core Business Improvement District. He is worried about the long-term effects of this shutdown.

City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said flames engulfed two storage sites under I-10 in an industrial area around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, destroying parked cars, piles of wood and high-tension The support poles of power lines burned. There is no report of anyone being injured.

At least 16 homeless people living under the freeway – including a pregnant woman – were brought to shelters. More than 160 firefighters battled the blaze, which spread across 8 acres (3 ha) and burned for three hours.

California Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said investigators had identified where the fire started and what caused it after combing through the debris for evidence, but he did not say what they found. He said that no suspect is known yet. He said they are talking to witnesses, including homeless people and nearby business owners.

Storage yards under highways are common throughout the state, with money from the leases going into public transportation. Newsom said the practice would be reevaluated after the fire.

The Governor said that California Apex Development, Inc. is in litigation with Inc., which owns the business that leases the storage property where the fire occurred. The lease expired, Newsom said, and the business had fallen into arrears while illegally subleasing the space to five or six other entities.

“They’ve been out of compliance for some time, so we’re going to go to court early next year,” Newsom said.

Apex Development attorney Manac D’Attare confirmed the lawsuit in an email to The Associated Press.

“We are currently investigating ourselves what happened in the yard under the freeway. As such, we are not prepared to make any official statements or answer questions until we determine exactly what happened,” D’Attare said.

Ertugrul Tasiroglu, chair of the civil and environmental engineering department at the University of California, Los Angeles, said part of the challenge is how expensive real estate has become.

“Every piece of land is being used, so I can see pressure or incentives to use these spaces under these highways,” he said.

According to California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishkin, two contractors have been hired to clean up the hazardous material and shore up the freeway.

Officials said repairs would require environmental waivers and federal funding.

In 2011, a fire in a poorly maintained fuel tanker damaged a portion of State Route 60 – a major freeway connecting L.A. to its eastern suburbs – and it took six months to reopen at a cost of $40 million .

The City and County of Los Angeles agreed to provide housing for approximately 7,000 people living near freeways and exit and entry ramps in 2020. In approving the deal, a federal judge said unhoused residents in those areas face particularly deadly dangers.

,

Watson reported from San Diego. Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report. McMurray reported from Chicago.

Source