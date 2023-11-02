The government wants to make it easier for companies to identify federal contracting opportunities. techcrunch

The US government signs more than 11 million contracts per year, totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, which is a real gold mine for vendors. But federal contracting is an extremely difficult landscape for companies because of the associated red tape and bureaucracy.

In addition to applying to the government to become eligible for awards – which is not an easy process in itself – companies seeking contracts must disclose appropriate proxies and certifications, fill out various “standard form” documents and all necessary Federal acquisitions must meet regulatory requirements. On average, it takes months to a year for vendors to see a contract award.

Mike and Nick Weiland are well aware of how difficult it can be to obtain government contracts. The two founded a company, Telescope, to focus on “star” government contract opportunities, but were soon forced to dedicate an entire department within the company to compliance and sales.

“It was clear that there was an incredible need for not only finding opportunities, but also the ability to collaborate and share opportunities outside of just email,” the startup’s CEO Mike told TechCrunch in an email interview.

After teaming up with a third entrepreneur, John Wright, Mike and Nick launched Govly, whose platform allows companies to assess, discover, and analyze government contract requirements across a variety of sources. Backed by Y Combinator, Gawli recently closed a $9.5 million Series A round led by Insight Partners, valuing the startup at $41 million post-money.

“Govli is a marketplace network for public sector procurement,” said Mike. “By working from this unique platform, the risk of any entity in the supply chain not getting an opportunity, or seeing a notification that a modification has been made, is minimized.”

By default, the government uses SAM.gov, the official site for tracking vendors’ eligibility to receive federal funds, to surface potential contracting opportunities. But the platform also supports other contract feeds. Government clients can create targeted searches to find specific types of contracts and be notified when a new opportunity matches their saved searches.

To enhance the quality of its contract searches, Govli uses a combination of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 large language model and third-party AI services, including AWS Comprehend. Together, the services highlight key parts of a contracting opportunity, such as description, due date, client, and location, and normalize the various classification codes (such as the North American Industry Classification System) used by the government for these opportunities. .

In addition to searching across contracts, Govely can automate contract workflows and help coordinate tasks such as initial solicitation, allowing businesses to collaborate with partners in response to solicitations and perhaps in the process New partnerships may also be identified. For example, a Govly customer can team up with another organization on Govly to share data and collaborate on government contract bids.

“Since Gawli sells to the entire supply chain of government contractors, our pricing for each pillar – prime, reseller, distributor and OEM – varies slightly,” explains Mike. “Primes, which work directly with the government, leverage Gawli to manage their own contracts and share information with their reseller partners. Resellers and OEMs leverage Gawli to build networks with Prime that can provide them access to contract opportunities. Distributors leverage Govly to determine where their technologies are being requested in the federal territory and to communicate with their reseller, prime and OEM partners on any particular occasion.

Govly has competitors, primarily Bloomberg and Govvin. But it is growing rapidly, with annual recurring revenue around $1.2 million and expected to reach profitability by the end of 2023. Gawli’s team of eight is currently serving a user base of approximately 400 organizations, ranging from paying enterprises to free, limited-run platforms. Reach users.

Mike says the proceeds from the Series A will be used to expand the size of Gawley’s team and grow the platform beyond primarily IT contracts into state and local education opportunities.

“The US government, being the largest purchaser of goods and services in the US and the top two in the world, continues to do business at an impressive rate – and Gawley assists organizations in maintaining or finding new public sector relationships and contracts. “Doing it,” she continued. “Gowly aims to solve the access issue by creating a network for the entire supply chain of government contractors to find, track, collaborate and win more business from small shops to large enterprises. Instead of an opportunity emailed by the government

From ‘.gov’ forwarding to distribution from Prime to Reseller to OEM, Govly makes it possible to collaborate and share instantly and work on the spot

single stage.”

Source: techcrunch.com