On Monday, the federal government announced plans to fix Australia’s “broken migration system” and “bring migration back to sustainable, normal levels.”

Its long-awaited migration strategy aims to “build a migration system that earns the trust and confidence of our citizens”, or what the government calls, “rebuilding social licence”.

The government says the changes are the “biggest reforms in a generation”. It has been reported that the reforms would “dramatically cut” immigration admissions. But don’t be fooled by the hyperbole.

Rather than thinking of it as a complete overhaul of the strategy, the reforms are a series of long-pending measures to tackle the exploitation of migrant workers, abuse of international student visas and overly complex and inefficient bureaucracy.

The reduction in intake is exaggerated and will largely be the result of a natural evening out of migration patterns in the post-pandemic world. Even the Immigration Department acknowledges that the increase in arrivals is “temporary”, with it being labeled a “catch-up effect” by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. If the current circumstances are only temporary, one wonders why the government is so keen to cut the numbers.

It is important to see how the department plans to reform immigration policy.

The policy document is 100 pages long and contains detailed information on the nuances of immigration procedures. The broad areas covered include modifying temporary skilled migration, cracking down on perceived dysfunction of the international education system, replacing annual migration plans with long-term forecasts, and including states and territories that bear most of the resettlement costs. .

temporary skilled migration

There are more than two million Australian residents on temporary visas, the majority of whom are New Zealand citizens, international students and graduates. Since coming to power the Albany government has made no secret of its plans to end Australia’s reliance on temporary migrant workers and provide them with potential pathways to permanent residence.

International students are also among the 2 million residents living on temporary visas. huang he/you

This has already started: in April the government made it easier for eligible New Zealanders to obtain Australian citizenship.

Last month, it introduced better access to permanent residence for temporary skilled migrants and unveiled the Skills in Demand Visa Add?To help achieve sustainability.

All these reforms are welcome – if overdue. Commentators have long criticized Australia’s over-reliance on temporary migrants, who are denied protection as they seek to build new lives in Australia.

The reforms will delink a migrant’s visa from their sponsoring employer, allowing the migrant 180 days (up from 60 days) to find a new visa sponsor. The important thing is that they can continue to work during these six months. By breaking the visa link between the migrant and the employer, more migrant workers will be empowered to leave exploitative conditions without fear of deportation.

The Government is committed to improving conditions and prospects for temporary migrants, yet the 38,000 Pacific Islanders who enter the Pacific Australia Labor Mobility Scheme each year will not benefit from these reforms.

Despite worker exploitation, even workplace deaths, the program would continue under the plan and indeed would be promoted as evidence of Australia’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific. The inherent contradiction between reforming the temporary migration system while maintaining the Pacific Labor Scheme has weighed on the government.

international education

Earlier this year the government committed to closing loopholes and cracking down on “unscrupulous” education providers. Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neill and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles say would-be migrants are obtaining student visas to gain backdoor entry to Australia.

The government believes that many people wishing to travel to Australia use student visas. Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

Political rhetoric on international students and their alleged abuse of the visa system is inflammatory and could lead to public backlash, as we saw in the violence against Indian students in 2009.

It is important to remember that most of the recent growth in international enrollments has been in the higher education sector, not the often maligned vocational education and training sector.

Measures to reduce the number of international students, such as increasing English language proficiency, have been exaggerated in the media. The new migration strategy will increase the International English Language Testing System requirement for student visas from a score of 5.5 to 6.0.

Moreover, the government can’t have it both ways: it has been funding universities for years. Universities cannot be expected to turn off the revenue tap of international students when there are no alternative funding sources available.

For international students, the reforms listed in the strategy are troubling. The pandemic concession to uncapped hours of paid work has been dropped in favor of a limit of 48 hours per fortnight. The logic here is that international students are in Australia to study, so they should study.

But during a cost-of-living crisis, international students may struggle to make ends meet due to restrictions on the number of hours they can work. The government is also planning to reduce the temporary graduate visa for coursework and PhD students by one year for Masters. With this, the maximum eligible age will also reduce from 50 to 35.

It is important to remember that our universities compete with many prestigious universities in North America and Europe for international students. Limiting the duration and eligibility requirements of temporary graduate visas may reduce the appeal of studying in Australia, which will impact higher education funding.

Long Term Planning and Collaboration

Historically, the immigration program has been revised annually and done so by the federal bureaucracy. The Migration Strategy seeks to change this and “plan migration over a long-term horizon”, yet it does not mention a new time frame.

In a standard three-year election cycle, it is hard to imagine how long-term planning will work. The scant details in this section of the policy document indicate that the authors themselves were unsure how to implement this reform.

Additionally, the Migration Strategy recommends information sharing and involving states and territories in the decision-making process. Again, in theory, this is a good idea. Even though the Commonwealth determines who can enter Australia, responsibility for bearing the costs of resettlement and integration is often left to the states.

But if our experience with COVID is any indication, cooperation across jurisdictions is not guaranteed, especially on a contentious and political issue like immigration.

Although the policy outline may seem broad, it is important to note what it does not cover in depth.

Family Reunification occupies four short paragraphs and does not include any policy recommendations. This will be especially heartbreaking for those whose elderly parents are abroad. The discussion on humanitarian entrants is also brief. Again, it makes no new announcements and repeats an August statement that the government intends to increase the number of refugees it takes in each year from 17,875 to 20,000.

With the United Nations estimating that there are currently more than 110 million people displaced around the world, Australia’s modest humanitarian assistance will continue to be an embarrassment to this country.

