The wages of the textile industry are expected to be finalized in the meeting to be held at the board’s office in Segunbagicha in the capital.

November 05, 2023, 07:50 pm

Last modified: November 05, 2023, 07:53 pm

Workers stitching clothes at RMG factory in Bangladesh. File photo: Mumit M/TBS

In view of the continuous agitation of readymade garment workers, the Minimum Wage Board will hold its 6th meeting on Tuesday (November 7) at 11:00 am to finalize the minimum wages.

The board said in a press statement signed by Secretary Raisa Afroz on Sunday that the meeting will be held at the board office at Segunbagicha in the capital.

Despite efforts by the government, labor leaders and owners’ unions to normalize the situation, garment workers in Dhaka and surrounding areas have been protesting for a week demanding a minimum wage of Taka 23,000.

On 21 October, workers demanded that their minimum wage be raised to Tk20,390 from the current Tk8,000, while bosses have proposed raising it to Tk10,400.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed and around 40 injured in massive clashes between police and readymade garment workers in several industrial areas of Ashulia, Savar and Ghazipur.

After weeks of clashes, on 1 November factory owners agreed to pay garment workers Tk10,400 more than the minimum wage they had previously proposed.

At least 1,500 people have been arrested so far in three separate cases of vandalism at three garment factories as well as causing financial loss and injuring factory officials, during the week-long protest by readymade garment workers in Ashulia, Savar. A lawsuit has been filed.

Dhaka District Traffic Police Additional Superintendent Abdullahil Kafi confirmed that officials from the three factories filed cases at Ashulia police station on Sunday afternoon.

