September 28, 2023


The golden age of M&A reached its peak in the years before the financial crisis (Pixabay/no-longer-here)

When I first started reporting at the Big Bang City Post in the late eighties there was hardly a day that went by without the button being pressed on another acquisition, buyout or mega-merger.

Many were hostile and competed, leading to long and aggressive battles for control. Corporate finance teams were rarely without lucrative work. The living standards and bonuses were good; The top dealmakers were the kings of the Square Mile.

That golden age of M&A reached its peak in the years before the financial crisis with RBS’s acquisition of Dutch bank ABN AMRO in 2007. This proved to be one of the catalysts for the crash that occurred the following year. To be honest, things were never the same.

The past year has been particularly disappointing for UK company-related M&A activity, according to data today from analysts LSEG Deals Intelligence.

Deals totaled just $176.1 billion in the first nine months of the year, nearly half the figure for the same period last year, and the lowest total since 2009. The largest acquisition in the third quarter was US$6.1 billion. Offer for Dechra Pharmaceuticals by Swedish buyout group EQT. A reasonably hefty acquisition, but nothing like the incredible struggles for ownership that often followed household name corporate giants of the eighties, nineties and nineties.

It’s easy to be nostalgic for that time, but whether any of those blockbuster deals added even a penny of economic or shareholder value in the long run remains an open question. Many of these were extremely destructive and disruptive.

According to Lucille Jones of LSEG Deals Intelligence, it is the gloomy outlook for the economy with “recession fears” that is largely responsible for the sluggish deal flow. That’s only part of the story. There has been a major cultural change in the city since the heady days of billion-pound leveraged buyouts, poison pills and Pac-Man protection.

The cold reality for corporate financiers is that they are unlikely to ever come back.

