The Good Design Awards 2023 crowns its 'Grand Award Winner' – here are the top 5 finalists - Yanko Design

Established in 1957, the Good Design Award, also known as the G Mark, has served as a symbol of excellence for over 6 decades, striving to push boundaries, enhance daily life and improve society. Highlights outstanding designs that have contributed to. From industrial products and architecture to communication design and digital media, this prestigious award covers a wide range of design categories.

Winning a Good Design award is highly regarded and can significantly increase the reputation and marketability of a product or design. Recipients are granted the right to display the ‘G Mark’ logo on their winning products, signifying their commitment to quality and design excellence.

The selection process for the Good Design Award is rigorous and involves a panel of experts from various design fields. They evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, aesthetics, environmental impact and user experience. The award is not limited to Japanese companies or designers; It is also open to international productions.

The awards revealed its 5 finalists, one of which was crowned the ‘Good Design Grand Award’ winner (Long House Senior Daycare Center by All for One Company Limited). In addition to the main award, the Good Design Best 100 and Good Design Long Life Design awards are also presented. The Best 100 recognizes the top 100 designs of the year, while the Long Life Design Award honors products that have maintained their high design quality over a long period of time. Scroll down to see the top 5 finalists for the 2023 Good Design Award.

Click here to see the Best 100 winners of Good Design for the year 2023

Long House Senior Daycare Center by All for One Company Limited (Grand Award Winner)

This wellness facility is specially built to cater to the needs of the elderly. Its design takes inspiration from the traditional Japanese porch known as “Engawa”, which encourages locals to visit in a relaxed and informal manner. Furthermore, it serves as a community center for well-being, fostering a sense of togetherness among the elderly, children and local residents, who can rely on each other for support during challenging times. The city-like architecture of the center emphasizes a state of independence, allowing occupants to be more inclined to help each other and live their own lives rather than relying on ‘the system’… However, Bath Toilets and food are provided as regular services. The community fosters a sense of humanity within itself, relying on philanthropic acts of kindness that help it become an ideal society for its residents. People are encouraged to visit their families, helping with their daily lives, while children are taught the importance of slavery by encouraging them to help complete duties such as watering the garden.

Panasonic Lamdash Palm Electric Shaver by Panasonic Corporation

It is common for grooming tools to have hyper-ergonomic designs. Look at the shape of the razor handle or beard trimmer to start. In fact, this is not exactly ergonomics, it is also called ‘class code’. People are more likely to recognize a product by its shape, so if all beard trimmers have the same overall design, they are placed in the same category, making it easier for users to understand and purchase. The Panasonic Lamdash Palm, on the other hand, goes a different route. Inspired by the grippy design of a well-rounded pebble, this compact shaver is interesting to look at, while also being reliable to hold and rotate on your jaw. The five-blade linear motor shaver sports a hyper-compact design that lets it cut through large, unnecessary parts, helping save materials up to 30% and reducing the shaver’s overall production impact without compromising function. Does. Its hyper-compact design makes it perfect for traveling too!

Prius passenger vehicle by Toyota Motor Corporation

The Prius remains an icon in terms of its influence on the transportation industry as well as pop culture due to how quickly it became popular and ubiquitous with hybrid cars. However, as more and more cars are switching to alternative powertrains like hybrids and EVs, the Prius is finding itself competing against many other companies. Faced with this challenge, Toyota decided to design the new Prius model with two things in mind – “design that inspires love at first sight” and “captivating driving performance” with just a focus on environmental impact. Does not concentrate, but also concentrates on this. Also the thrill of driving. Conceptually referred to by Toyota as “Hybrid Reborn”, the new Prius focuses on an exterior that resonates with modern sensibilities, evoking a feeling of love at first sight, and an interior that delivers on handling and comprehensive safety equipment. Combines a functional layout with an emphasis on. In a space with a high quality experience.

NHK Citizen Lab Social Platform by NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

Designed as a response to the pandemic, the NHK Citizen Lab hopes to create a new information platform that connects researchers and the public to facilitate citizen science activities that generate discoveries through collective knowledge. With the proliferation of smartphones and other devices, data such as photos and videos can be easily sent anytime and anywhere, creating a wealth of consumer-driven data that can be analyzed for the good of humanity. Is. Meanwhile, there are many researchers who are unable to conduct large-scale studies because they are unable to secure adequate research funding. The Citizen Lab, created by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, helps build a bridge between these researchers and the public. NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation).

By Kamiyama Marugoto College of Design, Engineering and Entrepreneurship

Kamiyama Educational Institute

The national and global spotlight is currently shining on “technical colleges” as a potential source of clues to address Japan’s pressing issues, including declining birth rates and an aging population, regional decline, economic stability that has been lost. Known as 30 years, and involves the continuous occurrence of. Serious disasters. Located in Tokushima Prefecture, the vision of the Kamiyama Marugoto College of Design, Engineering and Entrepreneurship is to establish a cutting-edge technical college in a beautiful natural setting, where students can develop specialized skills that combine the arts and sciences in technology, design, and technology. And entrepreneurship. Its unique approach allows students to continue their education over a five-year period without the pressure of university entrance examinations. A spokesperson for the college says, “We strongly believe that by increasing the number of individuals in Japan who have the ability to create and possess an entrepreneurial mindset, we can shape the future of our country.” “Furthermore, we recognize the importance of progress, even though we ourselves and our organization are still a work in progress.”

