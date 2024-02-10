February 10, 2024
“The Golden Bachelorette” is officially happening! ABC confirms 'The Golden Bachelor' spinoff is in the works


‘The Golden Bachelor’ draws the largest multi-platform audience for ‘The Bachelor’ franchise since 2020

The cast of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ with Gerry Turner

A leading lady aged 60 or above will have the opportunity to find new love The Golden Bachelorette,

On Saturday, during ABC’s Winter Television Critics Association press tour, the network confirmed that a new spinoff is currently in the works after the massive success. The Golden Bachelor,

The Golden Bachelorette It is set to premiere in the autumn and details regarding the spinoff, including new cast, will be announced at a later date.

The Golden BachelorThe film debuted on September 28 – introducing retired restaurant owner and widower Gerry Turner, who is looking for love after losing his wife of 43 years – attracted the largest multi-platform audience ever. Single franchise from 2020 virgin Season with Clare Crawley (and later Tayshia Adams), according to Diversity,

The show reached 43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms and ranked as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among adults 18–49 (0.84 rating), according to ABC. The show was also ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere of all time on Hulu.

RELATED: Jesse Palmer says 'Golden Bachelor' contestants are 'rock stars': 'The night doesn't end at 10 p.m.'

Back in October, host Jesse Palmer told I! news He was looking forward to the opportunity to guide another senior in his or her journey to finding love, adding, "I really hope that happens."

"Obviously, I can't speak on behalf of the officials or anyone else," the former NFL quarterback explained. "I'm sure everyone is waiting to see how it goes at first. But I know thousands of women across America deserve it."

The 22 women who seduced Turner in the 60s and 70s showed that it is never too late to find a partner. They were proudly breaking the stereotypes of seniors and embracing all that comes with aging.

