(Kitco News) – According to some analysts, next week will be a key test for the gold market as a hawkish Fed could put pressure on the market which is already sensitive after Monday’s blow-off top.

After reaching a record high of around $2,150 an ounce at the beginning of the week, gold prices are headed for a decline of more than 3% over the weekend, testing key support above $2,010 an ounce. With this week’s surge to $141, the gold market saw its most volatility since mid-August 2020, when gold set its previous record high.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said Monday’s rally and subsequent selloff was not helpful for gold’s long-term price action.

“Technically, gold has a lot of work to do to recover its losses,” he said.

With excessive buying momentum, Hansen said the gold market is too overdue for a potential rate cut in 2024, which could keep prices below $2,050 an ounce in the near term.

That poured some cold water on a potential rate cut in March after employment data on Friday showed the U.S. economy outperformed expectations and created 199,000 jobs last month. At the same time, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.9% in October to 3.7%.

“At the very least, we are seeing market volatility and the scope for positive surprises for gold will be limited,” Hansen said.

Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA, said he also expects to see higher volatility in gold in the near term.

“It’s actually been quite a good week for the yellow metal and with US inflation and the Fed interest rate decision coming next week, volatility isn’t going anywhere,” he said.

Philip Strible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, said he expects to see some downside pressure on gold. He said that after Friday’s employment report, it is unlikely that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will change his hawkish stance, even though the central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Gold may be sensitive to updated dot plots

It’s not just a fiery Powell who is a threat to the gold market. Along with its monetary policy decision, the Federal Reserve will release its updated economic projections, including interest rate forecasts, also known as dot plots.

In the last update in September, the central bank indicated it was looking at only two possible rate cuts in 2024. However, the market is pricing in a rate cut of more than 100 basis points next year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market sees about a 60% chance that the first rate cut will occur in March.

“Unless we see a major adjustment in the dot plots, there will continue to be a clash between the Fed and market expectations,” Hansen said.

Along with the Fed meeting, analysts have said that November’s Consumer Price Index data may also increase market volatility. Some analysts have said that if core inflation remains above 3%, it will force the Federal Reserve to maintain its tightening bias.

Keep an eye on BOE and ECB

While the Federal Reserve is in the headlines next week, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will release their monetary policy decisions, leading the market to expect rates to remain unchanged. However, investors are still keen to see if there is any change in their bullish bias.

Although gold prices may struggle next week, some analysts say the market is still in good shape.

In a recent interview with Kitco News, Joseph Cavattoni, North American market strategist for the World Gold Council, said he does not view Monday’s failed rally as too damaging. He said that the rally shows how much potential there is in the precious metal given the right market conditions.

Strieble said that although prices could go lower, he thinks the current price is an attractive entry point.

“This is where you start dipping your toe in the market,” he said. “Gold’s downside is limited. Although Powell may not be willing to cut rates in March, the slowing economy means interest rates are finally going lower and that is what will drive gold higher.”

Hansen said he is watching whether gold prices will hold support at $2,010, adding that a break of that level could provide some much-needed headwinds to the market and generate new selling momentum. He said if 2,010 is broken, investors should keep an eye on the 200-day moving average of $1,959 an ounce.

Strible said he was looking for support to be tested around $1,980 an ounce.

Economic data to watch next week:

Tuesday: US CPI

Wednesday: US PPI, FOMC monetary policy decision

Thursday: Bank of England monetary policy decisions, European Central Bank monetary policy decisions

Friday: Empire State Manufacturing Survey, Flash PMI

