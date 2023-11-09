NEWARK, Del., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origenin is expected to reach the market 116.48 billion US dollars and in 2023 US$257.32 billion In 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2%, Due to its anti-allergenic and gluten-free status, Origenin is a great protein for people with allergies or dietary restrictions. Rice protein origenin is gaining prominence in various markets due to various factors.

Rice protein has also gained attention due to increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture and the negative impacts of traditional livestock farming on the environment. Rice planting generally reduces carbon emissions, which is consistent with environmentally conscious consumer and business choices.

Food manufacturers have benefited from the versatility of origenin, particularly in the development of meat substitutes and dairy alternatives. The formulation can be easily changed to suit a wide range of needs, creating a wide range of plant-based products. Additionally, origenin is becoming a popular protein source in the sports and fitness industry. Plant-based proteins are poised for continued growth as Origenin continues to gain popularity in a variety of fields.

The immune-boosting properties of origenin have been cited as one of its potential benefits. Adequate protein intake, including orogenin, may help support the immune system. Protein plays an important role in supporting immunity. Yeast proteins, like oryzanin, are hypoallergenic and gluten-free, so it is gaining popularity as a plant-based protein source. In addition to dairy alternatives, meat alternatives and baked goods, origenin is used in a wide range of other food and beverage products. As these products are becoming increasingly popular, the demand for Origenin is also increasing.

Sustainability is a major concern for consumers, so origenin sourcing and production methods will become more sustainable in the future. The price competitiveness of origenin along with pea and soy may affect its market acceptance. Its potential use in skin care products and nutraceuticals has also been recognized by the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Consumers are becoming more interested in origenin-containing products due to ongoing research and development efforts to enhance taste and texture. In the coming years, the origenin market is expected to grow as these factors become more evident.

Key Findings from the Market Study

FMI estimates the isolates segment to account for 30.2% of the market in 2022.

The bakery and confectionery segment is expected to have a market share of 35.6% during the forecast period.

The United Kingdom held 7.7% of the market in 2022.

The United States market for Origenin was expected to account for 28.6% share in 2022.

Origenin market in India has a CAGR of 9.5% in 2022.

“Natural protein sources and product innovation will drive demand for Origenin. “The market for plant-based diets and health and wellness awareness is expected to grow over the next few years.” Opinion from Nandini Roy Chowdhury, Client Partner, Future Market Insights. Analyst.

competitive landscape

Due to increasing awareness about health and fitness and availability of protein bars in the market, many market players are setting up manufacturing facilities in emerging economies. The growing demand for vegetarian diets along with rising middle class incomes has fueled the growth in origenin consumption.

market development

Axiom Foods offers Oryzatin – a patented, allergen-friendly protein developed from rice grains, with between 80% and 90% protein content. Both soy protein and whey protein can be substituted. To get complete protein, one supplemental amino acid popular these days is called Vegotin Pea Protein.

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Chemicals Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of organic food/sports supplements, as well as one of the leading suppliers of Origenin, an organic ingredients manufacturer and trader.

Future Market Insights provides unbiased analysis of the global market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast data for 2023 to 2033.

To understand the opportunities in the Origenin market, the market has been segmented based on Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Others), Application (Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, Dairy Alternatives) Function (Emulsifying) Has been divided. , Texturizing, Gelling, Other) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa).

Origenin Market Segmentation Analysis

By product type:

Isolates

Concentrate

other types

By Application:

Sports and Energy Nutrition

drink

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat analogs and extenders

dairy alternatives

By function:

emulsifier

to create a texture

good coordination between

Other

By form:

by region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa

