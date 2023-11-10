company logo

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market is on track to reach a market value of US$24.50 billion by 2023, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% during the forecast period. OCTG products include casing, drill pipe and tubing, which meet different loading requirements depending on their application. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for hydrocarbons in industries such as power generation, manufacturing, process and transportation.

Understanding OCTG

OCTG products are solid rolled items essential for casing, tubing and drilling applications in the oil and gas industry. The increase in demand for hydrocarbons has led to a surge in exploration and production activities, leading to increased demand for OCTG products.

market segmentation

The global OCTG market is segmented as:

Process: The market is divided into two segments: seamless and welded. Due to its corrosion resistance and suitability for various applications, especially in offshore areas, the seamless segment dominates the OCTG market. Category: Divided into premium and API grades, the premium grade segment leads the market. Premium-grade OCTG is in demand due to its ability to resist corrosion, provide leak-proof operation and maintain sealing integrity under various conditions. application: The market is divided into onshore and offshore. Onshore OCTG is expected to see rapid growth, primarily used in drilling and production operations close to shore. It is cost effective and easily available. product: The market identifies four segments: well casing, production tubing, drill pipe and others. Drilling processes are expected to significantly increase well casings used as foundations for drilling deeper.

geographical insight

The global OCTG market comprises five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The largest part of North America, the United States is a major oil and gas producer. The Asia Pacific region is going to expand significantly due to increasing energy demand in countries like China and India.

Drivers: rising oil demand

Growing global oil demand is the primary driver of the OCTG market. As the global economy expands, demand for oil and gas increases as essential energy sources for transportation, power generation, and industrial production. As a result, more oil and gas wells are drilled, increasing demand for OCTG product.

Challenges: Rising OCTG prices in the US

The rising prices of OCTG products in the United States pose challenges to the OCTG market. The steel and metals industry, including OCTG production, is sensitive to supply-demand fluctuations and changes in raw material prices. Higher prices may disrupt domestic demand, causing customers to seek alternative materials or foreign suppliers may offer lower prices, leading to loss of market share for domestic producers.

Trend: Increasing investment in offshore drilling activities

Investment in offshore drilling activities is increasing due to depletion of onshore reserves and increasing demand for energy. Offshore drilling provides a solution to meet energy demands and technological advancements, contributing to the growing OCTG market.

Covid-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the OCTG market, leading to a decline in rig numbers and reduced oil and gas exploration and production activities. Supply chain disruptions and lower demand for tubular and casting products impacted the market. However, as the world emerges from the pandemic, increased exploration activities and long-term demand for energy are expected to drive demand for OCTG.

key players

The global OCTG market is characterized by consolidation and competition. Major players in the market include ArcelorMittal SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Tenaris SA, MRC Global Inc., EVRAZ PLC, NOV Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., United States Steel Corporation, Valourec SA, ILgin Steel Co., Ltd., PAO. TMK, Canem Pipe & Supply, and J-Hobbs Machine Corp.

top influencing factors

growth driver

increasing demand for oil

increasing energy consumption

Increase in hydraulic fracturing activities

Technological innovations in drilling techniques

Challenges

trends

Increasing investment in offshore drilling activities

Increasing research and development expenditure in energy sector

Enhancement of horizontal directional drilling for oil and gas exploration

Trade restrictions eased in North America

