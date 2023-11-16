The global armor material market size will reach US$ 14.26 billion by 2032. CAGR of 10.7%

Spherical Insights LLP

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the global armor materials market size was estimated at US$7.10 billion in 2022 and the worldwide armor materials market size is expected to reach US$14.26 billion by 2032. Companies covered: EI du Pont de Nemours & Co., DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, 3M Ceradyne Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Royal Tencent NV, Saab AB, Coorstec Inc. And other key vendors.

New York, United States, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, the global armor materials market size will grow from US$7.10 billion in 2022 to US$14.26 billion by 2032. During the forecast period.

Get a sample PDF brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2505

Armor materials are used to make protective equipment that is routinely worn by military personnel, law enforcement officers, and other workers in hazardous environments. There are varying degrees of protection provided by different types of armor against certain hazards. One of the most common uses of armor materials is the production of personal protective gear, such as bulletproof jackets, helmets, and protective suits. To protect against bullets, shrapnel, and other ballistic threats, these devices are routinely worn by military personnel, law enforcement agents, security guards, and individuals in hazardous occupations. Armored vehicles, such as military tanks, armored personnel carriers (APCs), and civilian armored vehicles, are designed and manufactured using armor materials. These materials provide protection to passengers from threats including small arms fire, explosives, and other potential hazards.

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Armor Materials Market

Supply chain disruptions in the armor materials industry as well as in many other markets may occur due to lockdowns, travel restrictions and limited manufacturing capacity. It is possible that this caused delays in the production and delivery of the armour’s component parts. The demand for armor materials during the pandemic has changed depending on the businesses that rely heavily on these components. For example, even though demand from other sectors such as travel and aviation has declined, requirements for PPE and body armor for law enforcement and health care workers have increased. Defense spending of various countries may be affected by the economic effects of the pandemic. Contracts for materials for military hardware, particularly armour, may be affected by military spending cuts.

Many countries were increasing their defense budgets to strengthen their armed forces and protect the security of their countries. This trend was driving demand for state-of-the-art armor materials for military personnel and equipment. Due to the increasing threat of terrorism and armed conflict in many places, demand for personal protective equipment and armored vehicles for military and law enforcement use was high. Armor making materials were used outside the military and defense sectors. Civilian use of body armor for law enforcement officers, private security guards, and others in high-risk occupations was also contributing to the growth of the industry. Due to the automotive business, luxury and high-security vehicles now come with more advanced safety features like armor materials.

Browse key industry insights from the report spanning over 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures and charts , Global Armor Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact By Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Para-aramid Fiber, UHMWPE), By Application (Vehicle Armor, Aerospace Armor, Body Armor, Civil Armor), By Region (North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Buy the full report now: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2505

Content Insights

The metals and alloys segment has dominated the market over the forecast period

On the basis of material, the global armor materials market has been segmented into metal and alloy, ceramic, para-aramid fiber, UHMWPE, others. Of these, the metals and alloys segment dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Metals and alloys have long been used as armor materials due to their innate strength and resistance to ballistic impacts and other threats. Metals such as steel have long been used in the construction of armor due to their ability to successfully deflect projectiles. These materials have a proven track record and are widely accessible, which has promoted their use in modern armor systems. Advanced metal alloys with superior properties are a product of continuous research and development efforts. These new alloys provide better protection while being lighter and stronger than traditional steel. Many armor systems, such as reinforced structures, critical infrastructure protection and human body armour, use metals and alloys.

Application Insights

Body armor segment has the highest market share during the estimated period

Based on application, the global armor materials market has been segmented into vehicle armour, aerospace armour, body armour, civil armour, marine armour. Of these, the body armor segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Body armor, including helmets, bulletproof jackets, and other protective gear worn by soldiers, law enforcement officers, and those in high-risk occupations, has become essential in providing personal protection against ballistic threats. The increase in terrorist activities, armed conflicts and violent crimes around the world has resulted in a significant increase in demand for body armor among law enforcement and military personnel. Many countries are modernizing their armed forces and police enforcement agencies to increase the safety and effectiveness of their citizens, resulting in the adoption of advanced body armour. The market for civilian body armor is growing due to increasing awareness about personal safety and security, especially for people working in hazardous industries or facing hazards.

Inquire before purchasing this research report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2505

regional insight

North America is dominating the market during the forecast period

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. North America, composed mostly of the United States and Canada, is leading the market for armor materials in various applications. The region has powerful law enforcement agencies and a well-established defense industry. Having one of the largest defense budgets in the world, the United States invests significantly in military hardware, especially protection gear such as armor materials. The region’s emphasis on counter-terrorism and homeland security has increased the demand for armor materials to protect critical infrastructure and personnel. As part of continuing military modernization projects, new armor materials have been introduced to better protect troops and equipment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing their defense spending budgets to modernize and strengthen their armed forces. Due to this, there is now a greater need for state-of-the-art armor materials for military equipment and personnel. Various security challenges in the region, such as territorial disputes and cross-border conflicts, have created a desire for stronger protection and physical armor for military and security personnel. Rapid industrial growth in the Asia-Pacific region has increased the demand for protective equipment for workers in hazardous sectors, including mining and construction. With the growth of urban areas, police forces engaged in urban warfare and crowd control scenarios now require more body armor than before.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global armor materials market include EI du Pont de Nemours & Co., DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, 3M Ceradyne Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Royal Tencat NV, Saab AB. CoorsTech Inc., and other leading vendors.

Get discount @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2505

Recent Market Developments

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global armor materials market based on the below mentioned segments:

Armor Materials Market, Materials Analysis

metals and alloys

Earthen pots

para-aramid fiber

UHMWPE

Other

Armor Materials Market, Application Analysis

vehicle armor

aerospace armor

body armor

civilian armor

sea ​​armor

Armor Materials Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa

Browse related reports

Global thin wall packaging market size By production process (thermoforming, injection molding), by material (polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET)), by region, and by segment Forecast, Geographic Scope and Forecast – 2032

Global Natural Rubber Market Size Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Grade (Technically Specified, Ribbed Smoked Sheet, Thick Yellow Creep, Others), by Application (Automotive Components, Surgical Gloves, Conveyor Belts, Footwear, Latex Products, Rubber Pipes, general products, other), by end use (automotive, construction, aerospace, medical, electronic & electrical, footwear, printing, oil & gas, other), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Central East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size By type (solid, liquid), by application (additives, waste water treatment, cosmetics, synthetic rubber, lubricants, wood preservatives, others), by end use (chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, metal production, pulp and paper, others ) ), by geographical scope and forecast, 2022 – 2032

Global Security Paper Market Size By Type (Hybrid Paper, Watermark, Hologram, Thread & UV Fiber), By Application (Currency/Bank Note, Legal & Government), By Region & Segment, By Geographic Scope & Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Spherical Insights and Consulting

circular insight and consultation is a market research and consulting firm that provides actionable market research studies, quantitative forecasting and trend analysis, designed specifically for decision makers to provide forward-looking insights and assist in ROI.

Which is providing services to various industries like financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profit institutions and corporations. The company’s mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvement.

Contact:

For more information about your target market, please contact us below:

phone: ,1 303 800 4326 (US)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Contact: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow us: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter

Source