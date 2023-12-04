NEWARK, Del., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 3D camera market is expected to be worth US$23.5 billion in 2024 and US$375.5 billion By 2034. During the projection period, the 3D camera market is expected to grow rapidly CAGR of 31.9%, A major driver is the increase in demand for 3D sensing technologies across industries. Smartphone, automotive and health care applications have led to an increasing need for advanced 3D imaging capabilities.

The rise of augmented and virtual reality experiences has fueled the adoption of 3D cameras, facilitating immersive content creation and interactions. This expanding landscape of augmented and virtual reality applications, spanning gaming, education and remote collaboration, drives demand for more sophisticated and accessible 3D capture devices.

Another driver is the increasing integration of 3D drone cameras for mapping, surveying and surveillance purposes. The ability of 3D cameras to provide depth perception and spatial awareness increases the efficiency and accuracy of such applications. Advances in computational photography and machine learning algorithms are shaping the 3D camera market. These technologies optimize image processing, enabling better depth sensing, object recognition and enhanced image quality in different lighting conditions.

Key Findings from the 3D Camera Market Report:

The 3D camera market is led by Australia, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% through 2034.

Japan leads the way, with 33.2% CAGR growth expected through 2034.

Germany is set for 31.4% CAGR by 2034.

The professional camera category is expected to maintain its dominance with 62.3% market share through 2024.

FMI estimates that stereo vision is expected to achieve a market share of 64.5% by 2024.

“In the rapidly evolving landscape of imaging technology, the 3D camera market is witnessing strong growth. Due to advancements in augmented reality, virtual reality and increasing demand for immersive visual experiences, the 3D camera market is poised for significant expansion. “This comprehensive analysis highlights the key trends, competitive dynamics and market drivers shaping the future trajectory of the 3D camera market.” – says Sudeep Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Property Description Estimated market size in 2024 US$23.5 billion Estimated Market Valuation in 2034 US$375.5 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 31.9% forecast period from 2024 to 2034 Historical data available 2019 to 2023 market analysis Value in US dollars million Major areas covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa Major market segments covered technology

Application

Area Profile of major countries United States

Canada

brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

spain

Italy

Russia

poland

Czech Republic romania

India

bangladesh

Australia

new zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

israel Profile of Major Companies Sony Corporation

Canon Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

NIKON CORPORATION

Panasonic Corporation GoPro Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

Orbek 3D Technology International Inc.

How are the key players revolutionizing the 3D camera market?

Key players in the 3D camera market are driving a significant revolution, introducing transformative advancements and reshaping the technological landscape. Companies like Sony, Panasonic, Canon and others have been key in this evolution, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to redefine imaging capabilities.

These industry leaders have introduced groundbreaking technologies, increasing the quality and accessibility of 3D imaging. They have enabled higher resolution capture, better depth perception and more immersive experiences through better sensor technology, better optics and sophisticated algorithms.

Key players have addressed the demands of the market by diversifying offerings across entertainment, healthcare, automotive and various other sectors. They have developed specialized 3D cameras tailored to specific applications, unlocking new possibilities in augmented reality, virtual reality, medical imaging and autonomous vehicles.

Collaboration, strategic partnerships, and continued research and development investment fuel this revolution, leading to the democratization of 3D imaging technologies. As these key players innovate, the 3D camera market expands, promising an exciting future of immersive visual experiences across all industries.

product portfolio:

Sony offers a diverse product portfolio that includes high-quality cameras, televisions, gaming consoles, audio equipment and innovative entertainment solutions. Their cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence redefine consumer experiences globally.

Canon excels in imaging solutions with a comprehensive product line including cameras, printers and professional imaging equipment. Renowned for precision optics and imaging expertise, Canon empowers creators and businesses around the world.

Samsung Electronics displays a wide range of consumer electronics, mobile devices, home appliances and cutting-edge semiconductor technology. Their commitment to innovation and user-centric design is reflected in products that redefine modern life and connectivity.

3D Camera Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

stereo vision

time of flight

By Application:

professional camera

Smartphones and tablets

by region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Sudeep Saha is the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudeep is committed to shaping the market research industry with trusted solutions and continues to be the subject of media attention with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across various regions in APAC, EMEA and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach towards clients.

He is a firm believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, with an emphasis on customized solutions to meet the requirements of one client at a time. His vision and visionary approach recently saw him recognized as a ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

