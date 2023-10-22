Collective action, strategic initiatives and innovative financing are needed to support women-led enterprises moving forward and achieving true equality

Are men’s business skills naturally superior? Does a male entrepreneur guarantee success? Are strategic thinking and innovation only for men? Does the Y chromosome come with an entrepreneurship manual? Are financial pathways truly gender-neutral, or do they harbor hidden biases? These questions arise because only 20% of businesses in India are owned by women. While India’s startup landscape is thriving, women entrepreneurs face significant challenges, especially in SME financing.

A recent study conducted by Villgro and LEAD titled ‘Beyond the Numbers: Decoding the Gender Gap in Financing SMEs in India’ focused on understanding SMEs with credit requirement of more than Rs 10 lakh. The study delves into the complexities of financial challenges, highlights gender disparities and recommends potential solutions.

While access to finance significantly affects both genders, the study reveals additional barriers and biases that women entrepreneurs face because of their gender. Although the financing gap and collateral requirements do not differ much by gender, a notable difference emerges in the turnaround time (TAT) for credit applications. More than half of the women had a TAT of more than 30 days, compared with just over a quarter of the men. Additionally, women-led businesses negotiated three times more than men-led businesses on interest rates, processing fees, prepayment charges, etc. The study highlights the business case for lending to women. Women have a lower NPA rate (4% as opposed to 6.2% average NPA in public sector banks) and show higher customer loyalty due to fewer banking relationships than men. Nevertheless, many female participants required a male co-signer for loans and 46% of female respondents felt that banks demanded more documents from women than men.

To bridge the gender financing gap, the Government of India and partners launched initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs. Standup India Scheme provides loans (Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore) specifically for women to promote entrepreneurship. NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) provides knowledge sharing, capacity building, funding access and partnerships with private players like DESRA, NASSCOM Foundation and Cisco Systems. SIDBI introduced financial products such as Women Enterprise Fund (MUN) for collateral-free loans, Women Development Fund (MVN) for expansion, and Women Enterprise Fund Scheme (MUNS) for micro and small enterprises, thereby facilitating economic development and women empowerment. Empowered. The Women Entrepreneurship Cell of the Central Bank of India provides gender-specific financial products and promotes best practices, expanding into sectors such as MSME, agriculture and retail in line with government priorities.

Despite government efforts, a significant credit gap of Rs 1.95 lakh crore remains for women borrowers. This untapped market holds great potential for financial institutions. To address this, a focused multi-pronged strategy involving various stakeholders is important. The study emphasizes demand-side analysis, supply-side integration and financial institution recommendations. These suggestions are classified into three major areas: programme, process and product. Program-level solutions: Aggregators and Facilitation Agencies

Entrepreneurial networks and memberships are important for fostering confidence, learning, trend awareness and professional connections. They also promote collaboration and business growth.

A 2020 study by Women in World Banking (WWB) suggests multi-tier interventions for bank managers, including customer relations training. It targets subconscious bias, speeds up loan processing, reduces bank visits, and ultimately streamlines the loan process, thereby encouraging greater participation from female applicants. Product-level solutions: innovative tools for financing

The report shows that out of 75 women-led and 96 men-led businesses seeking credit in the last 5 years, 40% and 43% respectively did not apply due to fear of rejection or not meeting the credit criteria. Financial institutions can increase loan applications by implementing online eligibility checks, increasing product awareness and reducing processing times.

To increase finance for women-led SMEs, tailored blended finance approaches are valuable. To improve program interventions and product development, regulators such as RBI and IBA should prioritize policies for women-centric DSAs, which are important as front-line guides in loan processes. Along with this, there is an urgent need to establish dedicated priority sector lending targets for women-led MSMEs and adjust the credit limit above Rs 1 lakh to better address their needs. The funding gap is more than a number; This stems from interconnected socio-cultural norms, institutional structures and biases.

(The author is a Chartered Accountant, and CFA Lead, Impact Finance, Villgro; views are personal)

Source: www.dailypioneer.com