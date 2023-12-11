'The Gilded Age' finally gives way to its worst villain

,alert: This post contains spoilers gilded age Season 2, Episode 7.)

Oscar Van Rijn Might Not Be Max’s Worst Villain gilded age (That honor obviously goes to Miss Turner and her Poisonous Soup), but still, this doe-eyed aristocrat’s disarming appearance has long concealed her inner sketchiness. Oscar is not a bad man; He is mostly a gay man trapped in impossible circumstances, living in a world that forces him to keep his true self a secret. In Oscar’s case, the end result of that conflict is selfishness: since last season, he’s been hell-bent on luring a wealthy heiress into an unwitting lavender marriage. This week, she finally got her proper dessert and then some.

Throughout this season, Oscar (Blake Ritson) has been wooing attractive socialite Maude Beaton (Nicole Brydon Bloom), whom he met through his cousin Aurora (Kelly O’Hara). Maude seemed quite lovely, and the two proceeded with the swim, but there were a few small red flags along the way. The more Maud talked about her father’s lucrative business deals and grew tired, very tired, she was getting involved against her will, it seemed like Oscar wanted to get involved that much more. Eventually, this led to a meeting with businessman Mr. Crowther about an upcoming venture to take over the Chicago-Atlantic Railroad. Oscar was eager to invest, and once the partners bought him out with great returns, he was desperate for more action. Those even vaguely familiar with the workings of scams could have spotted this a mile away, but alas, Oscar did not.

The other shoe landed right on Oscar’s head this week when he made a comment to his neighbor, railroad magnate George Russell (Morgan Spector) about his investments. George had never heard of the investor group, whose office a frantic Oscar found empty when he arrived unannounced to ask what was going on. And as for Maud herself? It turns out, she doesn’t live where she said she did, and now she’s reportedly in Newport where no one can reach her. After a quick stop at the home of her secret lover John Adams (Claiborne Elder), Oscar has no choice but to tell his mother, Agnes (Christine Baranski), that she lost the family fortune due to a fake investment. .

Agnes already has a lot to deal with: her younger sister Ada (Cynthia Nixon) recently married a hot pastor, Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard), but she ends up suffering from cancer. If Oscar can’t find a way to get his money back – which is a very remote possibility – the family will face financial ruin. They would lose their home, their staff, their status, their lifestyle and most importantly, a lavish hat collection. Hope our boy Oscar can figure it out!

Sadly, Luke Forte’s exit gilded age Has come as swiftly as his arrival. This week, he collapsed, and shortly thereafter, he died in the bed next to Ada. (Will Cynthia Nixon Find Happiness Any Max Series?!) Agnes admits that even in his short time there, the reverend changed her sister’s life for the better. But that doesn’t make this short-lived romance any less imaginary.

And speaking of unfulfilled relationships, Marion (Louisa Jacobson) still seems pretty indifferent about her engagement to her cousin Dashiell Montgomery (David Furr) — which is a real problem, considering how quickly everyone gets over theirs. Wants to get married. However, her real focus this week is to help Peggy (Dennie Benton) stop the school board from closing black schools, on the grounds that black teachers are somehow “inferior”. While Peggy continues to navigate the romantic tension between herself and her editor, Mr. Fortune (Sullivan Jones), they remain united in their mission to shed light on that cruel attempt with a new article. Meanwhile, it seems some sidelined Irish teachers are ready to join the effort.

George Russell is also on a mission, but not as kindly: George may have angered his fellow bearded robber baron by refusing to let the security agents fire on his striking workers at the mill, but he insists that this is a It was a strategic move. Yes, they have provided salary increment to their skilled artisans in six months contract. But George is convinced that by offering wage increases only to the tradesmen, and not to the larger labor base, he will manage to turn them against each other before the six months are up – at which point he will move in and hire the skilled workers. Will remove. ‘ Wages are back where they were. Union leader Henderson (Darren Goldstein) is with them, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to keep an organized workforce together.

Meanwhile, George’s indomitable wife Bertha (Carrie Coon) is at a crossroads: her nemesis Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) has clearly realized that the Academy of Music will no longer stand up to Bertha’s little pet project, the Metropolitan Opera. So he offers Bertha the one thing she’s always wanted—a box seat at the Academy. However, at this point, it’s too little too late: Bertha rejects the proposal (publicly!), and Mrs. Astor invites the Duke of Buckingham, Bertha’s special guest of that party, to the Met’s opening night. She retaliated by swiping up for the event, which she was organizing to celebrate. Completion of the Brooklyn Bridge.

A wonder of engineering, the Brooklyn Bridge is the centerpiece of this week’s episode — the inspiration for several watch parties, a giant fireworks show, and a defining moment for Bertha and George’s son, Larry (Harry Richardson). Last week, Larry learns that an illness during the bridge’s construction had incapacitated the bridge’s chief engineer, Washington Roebling; In fact, it was his wife, Emily Roebling (Liz Wison), who oversaw most of the work. A group of men balk at Larry’s suggestion that they should give Emily credit for its completion, arguing that if someone knew a woman was in charge, the men would be afraid to use the bridge. However, in the end, Larry cannot resist honoring Emily at the bridge’s opening ceremony – a gesture which Emily assures him that history will forget.

In another feat of engineering, much smaller in scale but not least in accomplishment, the Van Rijns’ footman Jack (Ben Ahlers) has officially commissioned his alarm clock and is still trying to patent his design. doing. He reached an impasse last week when the Patent Office rejected his application because he is not a member of the official guild, but butler Bannister (Simon Jones) has found a solution. He calls his friend, the secretary of the Watchmakers Association of New York, to meet him – and sure enough, Jack’s design astounds him.

In an even more heartwarming update, Russell’s valet, Mr. Watson (Michael Cerveris), finally finds his daughter – wealthy socialite Flora McNeil (Rebecca Haden), whose husband Robert (Christopher Denham) had tried to buy her. And send him away. Flora assured her father that her husband was only trying to protect her, and that she wanted nothing more than him in their lives. She proposes that he quit his job as a servant and move into an apartment, which will presumably be paid for by her husband, to live out his life as a “retired banker” – to avoid any mention of bankruptcy. Which ruined his career and he had to work on the ground floor. In Russell’s. Mr. Watson appears to be on board.

Something tells us that this happy family move won’t be accomplished so easily, but you know what? Right now, it’s a win and we will get through it. While Oscar and Van Rijn’s stock is falling, Russell’s and now, even his valets, are rising steadily.

Source: www.thedailybeast.com