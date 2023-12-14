The gig economy has been steadily booming over the past decade. Millennials and Gen Zers help it reach new heights in 2023

It’s that time of year again when the sun sets at an ungodly hour, workers are checked off until January, and people post “in” and “out” lists to set the tone for the new year. What’s increasingly “coming in” to the workforce: freelancing. What’s “out there”: Sticking to formulaic career trajectories and grinning and bearing it through your 9 to 5.

That’s according to Upwork Research Institute’s latest study of 3,000 professionals, which found that 64 million Americans freelanced this year — 4 million more than last year and nearly a decade since Upwork saw such data. Highest level since launch. It comprises 38% of the US workforce and contributes $1.27 trillion in annual income to the economy.

This kind of growth is long overdue. When Upwork started tracking freelance work in 2014, there were only 53 million freelancers. According to statistics, more than 1 million Americans start freelancing every year since then. This increase has helped the economy grow by $557 billion between now and then.

“The growth we’ve seen in the number of people freelancing over the past twelve months is actually a snapshot of a much larger growth trend we’ve seen over the last decade, as professionals seek alternatives to the rigors of the traditional 9-. Two-5,” explains Margaret Leilani, VP of Talent Solutions at Upwork Luck, “They’re finding in freelancing exactly what they want for their careers: more flexibility, autonomy, and earning power.”

Of course, Upwork has some features in the game because they are a freelancing platform. But employees these days are looking for something that their companies are not giving them. Many workers want to retain the flexibility and agency they gained during the pandemic; As return-to-office orders increase, the idea of ​​being your own boss to decide how, where, and when to work has become more appealing. And in an economy that feels particularly stressful for low-wage young individuals during an era of inflation, many Gen Zers and Millennials in particular are turning to the gig economy as a way to make ends meet That their work will not be done alone.

Again, it makes sense that younger generations are leading the way as a proportion of their peers when it comes to freelance work – 52% of all Gen Zers and 44% of all Millennials worked freelance this year. (But among freelancers overall, Millennials are most represented, followed by Gen Xers).

This comes as no surprise to the battle-hardened Millennial generation, who have struggled to build wealth before the age of 40, battling two recessions and staggering student debt. And while not all of Gen Z has entered the workforce yet, those who have are quickly learning that a paycheck isn’t always enough to cover the bills and that traditional career trajectories aren’t the only path to success. The wave of layoffs this year has left them wary of corporate leaders looking to let go of workers during tough economic times and turning to freelancing for extra income and stability.

Many young adults find it difficult to survive in today’s landscape, which is often filled with a sense of economic fear. Even after adding gig work, Gen Zers and Millennials are still not always able to get ahead; Bank of America found that despite the increase in gig work, the growth in their credit and debit spending is still low, indicating that they still don’t have a ton of discretionary income despite bringing in more cash.

Some people are turning to the full-time freelance route in the hopes that it will be more profitable. “Young professionals who have grown up as digital natives with the Internet and social media are creating a new blueprint for career opportunities outside the traditional corporate world,” says Leilani, explaining that their “There is uncertainty around college, internships and the job market “coinciding with a change in people’s mindset about work.”

The majority of these freelancers (47%) are doing knowledge or skilled work, while 23% are creating a new path by entering the creative content industry. No matter what type of work they do, most are optimistic predicting the future – Upwork found that 85% predict “the best days are ahead for freelancing.” Reporting that they are positive about potential career growth, salary increases, and potential opportunities, these freelancers seem notably happier than their quietly angry or simply tired traditional employee counterparts.

