The giant chicken frog is facing extinction due to a deadly amphibian fungus.

The mountain chicken frog was once so abundant in Dominica, with thousands found throughout the island, that it became a national dish, considered to be a taste of chicken. Now, a new survey has found that only 21 remain in the Caribbean island nation.

According to the Zoological Society of London, or ZSL, the population of this species has declined by more than 99% since chytridiomycosis occurred in 2002. Chytridiomycosis is a fungal infectious disease that affects more than 500 frog species worldwide.

According to a news release from ZSL, the species once lived on seven Caribbean islands, but researchers believe Dominica is the last place on Earth where the frogs can be found in the wild today.

A research team spent 26 days searching for the mountain chicken frog in Dominica. The team counted 23 frogs, but two of them were found dead on the road. – Courtesy ZSL

The survey was conducted over 26 nights by a research team with the Mountain Chicken Recovery Program, a project made up of 10 European and Caribbean conservation institutions with the goal of seeing healthy populations of the frogs in Dominica and Montserrat by 2034.

The research team spent hundreds of hours searching for the chicken frog during the months of July and August. Andres Valenzuela Sanchez, a ZSL wildlife health research fellow who was involved in the survey, said 23 frogs were found in the survey, but two of them were dead on the road.

International collaboration on surveys and efforts to save mountain chicken frogs were inspiring to Sanchez. “But in the end, because we found so few animals, it was a little sad. …The status of the species in nature is worse than we thought before the survey.

The frog is considered critically endangered

Otherwise known as the giant ditch frog, the amphibian is one of the largest frogs in the world, weighing more than 2 pounds (about 1 kilogram) and reaching up to 8 inches in length. At night, the males’ raucous calls echoed throughout the rainforest and could be heard from more than 200 meters (656 ft) away, Sanchez said.

Now, the rainforest is quiet without distinctive sounds.

“We want to bring this sound back to our island, to our people,” Dominica ecologist Jeanelle Brisbane said in a ZSL news release. “It is devastating that future generations will never be able to hear this iconic soundscape that defines our island.”

The frog was classified as Critically Endangered on the Red List after an outbreak of the deadly disease in 2002, Sanchez said, but it has faced threats even longer, especially from hunting — both by humans and Because of other predators like cats. Also environmental issues.

“Sadly, with our rivers becoming so dry due to the changing climate in Dominica, we are finding frogs moving closer and closer to busy roads in search of water,” Brisbane said in the release.

Frog conservation efforts

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, 90 species have become extinct due to chytrid disease over the past 50 years. Currently, no vaccine exists, but there is hope, said Alyssa Wetterau Kagner, a postdoctoral associate at the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab, who studies the disease. She was not included in the survey.

“Innovative research is underway around the world as Stellar scientists explore various frog immunity, genetics, microbiome and environmental treatment options,” Cagner said via email.

“Furthermore, the frogs themselves provide hope for a bright future; Even species that have been particularly badly affected by chytrid, such as the mountain chicken frog, contain individual animals that survive longer in landscapes where the fungus is found – these individuals May provide keys to understanding how best to fight the fungus.

Sanchez said the research team was discouraged by the extremely low numbers of frogs in Dominica – they had expected to find at least 50. Sanchez said an initial 50 frogs were shown in a captive breeding program at several institutions, including London Zoo, a ZSL conservation zoo, that now have offspring.

During the survey, the team with ZSL took mouth samples of resident frogs found in Dominica and planned to study these for any evidence of the remaining frogs developing resistance to the fungus.

how to help frogs

Some frogs are better equipped against disease than others, Cagner said. According to the Amphibian Ark organization, some frog species, such as the American bullfrog, have immune defenses that are completely tolerant of the disease, and others live in environments where the fungus has difficulty growing, Cagner said. .

Often, chytrid fungus is spread by human activities, such as transporting infected animals or dumping animal products or waste into the environment, Cagner said. It can even spread to shoes and slippers.

“There are several things people can do to help prevent the spread of chytrid and protect frogs,” Cagner said in an email. “Taking care of cleaning shoes after spending time outside is a great option; Before you go home, take a minute to clean all the dirt from your boots. …Just be sure to dispose of the waste safely!”

Financially supporting or volunteering with local conservation institutions and other organizations that prioritize biosecurity — measures that aim to prevent the spread of harmful diseases in wild animals — can help protect this frog species and others, Cagner said. May also be important for.

