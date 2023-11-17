‘The General is in danger’: FDIC dispute threatens plan to rein in Wall Street

POLITICO spoke to several banking industry lobbyists, consultants and Capitol Hill aides on both sides of the aisle for this story. While some were cautious in supporting the idea that Gruenberg’s position would be a game-changer, many saw the potential for dramatic consequences. A senior financial services lobbyist said it is a “brutal time” for the administration’s financial deregulation agenda.

“You had a very strong Democratic front line there,” said Michelle Alt, a veteran bank regulator who is now a partner at Claros Group. “Suddenly, the General is in danger.”

Gruenberg’s departure will leave Republican FDIC Vice Chairman Travis Hill at the helm of the agency’s board, which could be crippled by a 2-2 partisan split. Hill and fellow GOP board member Jonathan McKernan recently opposed Gruenberg’s efforts to impose tougher rules for big banks, including increased capital requirements drafted in conjunction with other banking agencies.

“Nothing’s going to happen,” Ault said.

While the bankers won’t publicly promote football, it comes as lobbyists have been pleasantly surprised by how well they’ve convinced lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advance major bank regulations.

“The proposal shows some very significant weaknesses,” Karen Petro, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, said of the planned increase in bank capital.

Given the political backdrop, it is unclear how a potential Biden nominee to replace Gruenberg would fare in the Senate. It will take months to even reach that point.

Beyond the politics of the FDIC board, a view is taking shape among policymakers that the scandal — as well as multiple and potentially lengthy investigations — could hamper the agency’s day-to-day work to ensure that banks protect Americans. The deposits are being handled safely. House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry said the FDIC “has engaged in this kind of sham at best and has been compromised at worst.”

According to Isaac Boltanski, BTIG’s policy research director, the big questions are whether Democrats stand with Gruenberg and whether Washington’s interest in the FDIC drama lasts for as long as it takes to complete a planned review of the agency by an outside law firm.

“On the first question, Democrats are aware that if the chairman left the entire bank deregulation agenda would be derailed and that would certainly affect their political calculus,” Boltanski said. “Perhaps the serious issues under consideration will lead to a rare moment of bipartisanship that could lead to the confirmation of a new president, but I deeply doubt it. On the second question, only time will tell.

Source: www.politico.com