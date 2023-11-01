The gender pay gap has barely budged over the past year, while pay growth has reached a record annual level

The gender pay gap for full-time workers has barely changed over the past year, new data shows.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the gap between full-time workers widened to 7.7 per cent this year, from 7.6 per cent in 2022.

This is still down from the nine per cent gap seen before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

Among all employees, the gender pay gap fell to 14.3 percent this year, from 14.4 percent in 2022, and is still below the 17.4 percent figure seen in 2019.

The ONS reported that the gender pay gap has been gradually narrowing over time, falling by almost a quarter among full-time employees over the past decade.

The gender pay gap remains large between employees above 40 years of age and those below 40 years of age.

The gender pay gap among full-time workers is larger in every English region than in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Zara Nanu of ExpertHR said that not enough is being done to tackle the gender pay gap, adding: “We’ve sent a man to the moon, built self-driving cars, and now we’re seeing those effects. What AI can bring to all of our people.” lives. We have technological solutions to close the gap, and often no idea how to tackle the gap, but it is up to companies to harness these innovations and act on the results from the data.

The ONS also revealed that average weekly earnings for full-time workers were £682 in April 2023, up 6.2 per cent from £642 in April last year.

This was described as the largest increase since comparable records began in 1997.

But the average weekly earnings of full-time workers, adjusted for inflation, fell 1.5 percent over the year in real terms.

Average weekly earnings of full-time workers across all major occupational groups saw increases, particularly for lower-wage occupations, up 9.4 percent from the previous year in care, leisure and other service occupations, and 9.2 percent in sales and customer service occupations. increased by. , the ONS said.

Nicola White, head of earnings statistics at the ONS, said: “Our detailed annual survey shows that, since comparable records began, employees saw their fastest rise in cash terms to April 2023, but, a After taking inflation into account, people’s wages fell again in real terms.

“Thanks partly to the increase in the national minimum wage, lower-paid groups saw faster earnings growth over the year than higher-paid groups.

“The full-time gender pay gap had little change over the year, but has fallen by almost a quarter over the past decade and remains lower than before the coronavirus pandemic.”

Paul Novak, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Our economy is not working for women. At this rate it will take decades to close the gender-based pay gap.

“We need bolder action now. Companies should be legally required to disclose how they will address their gender-based pay gap – and face fines if they don’t comply with the law.

“We must fix Britain’s broken child care and social care systems, otherwise women will continue to lose out as they bear the brunt of caring responsibilities. Fixing care is important to increase women’s income.

“We desperately need more flexible, affordable and accessible child care for all families, who work around shifts, weekend work and irregular working patterns.”

Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Anneliese Dodds said: “Today’s figures highlight the Conservatives’ complete and utter failure for working women.

“We have seen 13 years of low growth and stagnant wages. As always, women are bearing the brunt of Conservative failure.

“Labor has a clear plan to get our economy moving. We will put women at the heart of this growth through our New Deal for Working People, including policies from flexible working to childcare and menopause support that help women thrive at work and build their careers. Will help.

Press Association – Alan Jones

Source: www.cityam.com