The GameStop stock saga continues despite market headwinds

Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock appears to be rekindling the meme stock craze with substantial gains in recent weeks. This follows a prolonged bearish decline chart pattern that has continued for the better part of the year.

The surge coincides with the company unveiling an executive overhaul, signaling an effort to reverse its fortunes. At market close on Friday, December 15, GME was trading at $17.26, with an impressive monthly gain of nearly 37% and a target of breaking the $20 level.

GME is trading below the 200-day simple moving average, and it is important to surpass this level to provide the support needed to reach the $20 mark.

GME 30-day stock price chart. Source: Finbold

GME builds on positive results and management change

The stock got a boost after the company announced its quarterly results, which revealed a 9% decline in quarterly sales but narrowing in losses. In Q3, GameStop reported net sales of $1.08 billion, down from $1.19 billion a year earlier, with a net loss of $3.1 million compared to a loss of $94.7 million the previous year. Selling, general and administrative costs also saw a 24% reduction.

The results are a positive sign, given that in its historical context, GameStop has faced consistent challenges in its October earnings. The third quarter, due to the lack of important shopping holidays, typically represents a seasonally slow period for retail companies, leading to a decline in consumer spending, especially on non-essential items like gaming products.

These gains are in line with GameStop’s ongoing turnaround efforts under CEO and Chairman Ryan Cohen, who now has increased powers.

In recent communications, GameStop introduced two changes to its investment plan. The company can now use cash to buy equity instead of just short-term debt, and Cohen is now in charge of these investments.

In particular, following the meme stock craze that caused the company’s equity to surge, concerns have been raised about the potential impact of GameStop’s brick-and-mortar footprint on its future success. In this line, Cohen is seen as a key component in helping turn around the firm’s fortunes.

Wall Street analysts remain skeptical

Still, Wall Street analysts show significant skepticism about GME, as it has only one expert tiprank Has provided a 12 month price target in the last three months. The forecast is bearish, with a drop to $6.00, which represents a 65.24% decline from the current price.

GameStop Stock 12 Month Price Forecast. Source: TipRanks

Technical analysis is also ongoing trading view Signals a bullish outlook for GME. The one-day technical analysis summary aligns with ‘Buy’ sentiment, registering at 13, while the moving average strongly advocates a ‘Strong Buy’ at 12. However, oscillators are giving a ‘sell’ signal at 3.

GME Technical Analysis. Source: Trading View

Amid the meme stock frenzy, GameStop should be making strategic investments to grow its business, which is likely to have an impact on the stock. This strategic shift will enable GameStop to generate capital gains and reduce reliance on revenues derived from hardware, software and collectibles, especially in the face of increased competition in the market.

