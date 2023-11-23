Singapore-based NFT gaming company Matr1x has raised another $10 million in funding for its mobile gaming projects, the company announced on Thursday.

Folius Ventures led the latest A-2 round, with fellow crypto VC firm SevenX named as a co-lead investor. According to a statement, ABCDE Capital, Jumbo, Initiate Capital and Find Satoshi Labs—the creators of Stephan and the upcoming Gas Hero game—also invested.

Matr1x has now raised $20 million in VC funding in total, with Thursday’s round doubling the game studio’s $10 million funding in 2022.

“Matr1x has real potential to discover unknowns for this industry,” Jason Kam, founder of Folius Ventures, said in a statement. “It strikes a beautiful balance that – in the best case – could help it achieve significant scale, appeal to the mass market,” he said, referring to the broader slowdown in the crypto industry. [and] Become permanently attractive while completely bypassing the Web3 death spiral.

Matr1x Fire, the studio’s flagship product, is a first-person shooter game for mobile devices where players select from a roster of playable characters and compete in five-person teams to eliminate enemies. The game’s aesthetic is similar to Riot Games’ smash shooter Valorant, as Matr1x Fire’s maps, weapons, and character designs reflect Riot’s competing title.

Matr1x hopes to boost the e-sports scene for its eponymous game, which is still in development. The studio has meanwhile released two NFT collections and plans to release a third collection that will act as a membership pass for “governance access and revenue sharing of its creator economy” – and will give buyers an upgradeable Battle Pass. Will give pass. The stomach will also give.

However, it’s worth noting that some gamers are wondering if what happened with NetEase’s mobile title Hyper Front could happen again. In that case, Riot sued Hyper Front publisher NetEase for allegedly copying Valorant – and the game was shut down in April as a result. Several gamers have compared the Matr1x Fire to the Hyper Front in an early-access video, and others have dubbed the Matr1x Fire “Valorant Mobile” or “Valorant Lite”.

When contacted for comment, Matr1x clarified to Decrypt via email: “Valorant allows heroes to play skills. However, Matr1x Fire is a CS:GO style game that does not allow heroes to have special powers or skills. The only way to defeat your opponent is to handle your guns well and control your shooting reaction and recoil. Hyperfront is another category, [which] It appears that Valorant has been copied and pasted, while our game is in the CS:GO category.

The game studio also said it has begun publishing extensive lore for Matr1x Fire online through its Matr1x Worldview Stories, which details the game’s world and how the war broke out in the year 2061.

