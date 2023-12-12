The “game fi” market is expected to grow rapidly and reach 90 trillion yen in 2030 = report

Potential to grow into a major market

American market analytics company Fortune Business Insights announced the results of a market survey on the blockchain games (Game Fi) market. It is estimated that the market will grow to 90 trillion yen in 2030.

According to the report, the global blockchain gaming (BCG) market size is estimated to be around 18,785 billion yen ($128,620 million) in 2022. The market size is estimated to be 22,559 billion yen ($154,460 million) in 2023, and the company estimates that the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% through 2030. It is expected to reach approximately 89.8 trillion yen. $614.91 billion).

Fortune analyzes that the increasing demand for crypto assets (virtual currencies) in the gaming industry will be a factor driving such huge market growth.

The company claims that the advent of decentralized gaming has revolutionized the gaming industry. Of these, the “fusion of blockchain technology and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens)” will not only provide gamers with new gaming experiences, but also the opportunity to monetize in-game items, adding ownership and value to the gaming ecosystem. “That led to this,” he said.

that hinders development

On the other hand, there are concerns that the regulatory framework surrounding virtual currencies and NFTs will hinder BCG developers and players from fully utilizing their potential.

Various regulatory authorities around the world have introduced regulations for the virtual currency industry, but not at the same pace. As blockchain technology evolves and matures, the regulatory framework is expected to evolve as well, but this may also be a source of concern for developers and players.

BGC Markets by Region

The report categorizes the market into five regions: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific, and analyzes the potential in each region.

North America: 4.47 trillion yen ($30.7 billion = 2022), claiming the largest share of the BCG market.

This advantage will continue due to BC gamers’ ownership of virtual currency (50%) and high interest in using it in games (80%).

Europe: Games development is expected to see significant growth due to active support and investment from the region's governments and major tech companies.

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and South Korea will continue to maintain high growth rates due to their large player populations and game developers.

Web2 gaming companies are investing heavily in adopting Web3 gaming technology.

South America, Middle East and Africa: Promoting BCG market growth by strengthening game industry development, Web3 development and regional investment. The proliferation of smartphones is increasing the gaming population.

a force to be reckoned with in sports

The report categorizes BCG games into role-playing games (RPG), multiplayer games, and collector games. Among them, RPGs are the most suitable for implementing blockchain functions because they have features such as “special characters, themes, additional weapons and accessories” and are expected to grow the most in the future. that’s what I said.

NFTs have made it possible to trade items and characters obtained in games outside of games, but Noritaka Okabe, director of the Blockchain Promotion Association, believes that BCG, which introduced NFTs, will be a major player in the spread of blockchain technology. Will play a role. He thinks he will.

Mr. Okabe explains that in the early days of the Internet, lack of content was seen as a problem, but games have completely changed that situation. He said similar developments can be expected with blockchain technology, which is currently used primarily in the financial sector.

Just as games fueled the spread of the internet, we believe NFT games will become a catalyst to expand the range of blockchain usage.

Last year the total number of gamers in the world exceeded 3 billion.

Blockchain technology is leveraged to “revolutionize the gaming industry” by enabling “secure and transparent transactions and innovative gameplay mechanics” and opening up new opportunities. We will keep an eye on future developments to see if a “positive chain” will be created in which games will promote recruitment.

