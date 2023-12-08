The Game Awards gave one VTuber more time than the labor crisis facing the industry

IronMouse gave a 30-second speech at The Game Awards, which is 30 seconds longer than we heard , [+] Labor crisis in the sports industry. Game Awards/IronMouse

Thirty seconds.

Vtuber IronMouse was given that much airtime to give his acceptance speech for his Content Creator of the Year honor at The Game Awards on Thursday. This is absolutely fine. Content creation is an important aspect of the games industry these days, and IronMouse is a big name (I enjoy his streams whenever I’ve been there, though to be clear, People Make Games does fantastic journalism and winning them Was Needed).

Do you know who else is an important part of the sports industry? game Dev.

And during the three-and-a-half-hour ceremony, not much was said about the labor crisis facing the industry.

This year has been brutal for game developers. Hardly a day goes by when we don’t hear about layoffs at some studio or publisher. It is estimated that the number of developers laid off is more than 9,000.

There are a lot of talented people who are either looking for work or deciding to leave the games industry altogether, potentially leading to a massive brain drain (and no, AI is making up for all that lost expertise. will not compensate).

In short, the sports awards ceremony was good. We all know what it is at this point. It’s less about prizes but rather a major marketing event for upcoming games and updates to existing titles. We saw a lot of compelling trailers for games that I immediately added to my wishlist.

But it feels wrong to promote the event as the biggest night in gaming without discussing the real issues facing the industry.

As expected, the people behind the event played it safe. He refused to respond to a petition signed by thousands of people in and around the industry, asking organizers to acknowledge the crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire. That’s one thing, but failing to mention the ongoing labor crisis in the games industry is a dereliction of duty.

The Games Awards is ostensibly about celebrating games and the people who make them, but it doesn’t really do that. Yes, world premieres and spectacular announcements are what most audiences are there for. But it feels insulting to deprive creators of most of the awards every year without even taking a moment to say thank you to their colleagues, peers, inspirations and loved ones.

Even major names like Sam Lake and Neil Druckmann only had 30 seconds to give acceptance speeches because the broadcast had to move along with the next trailer and make sure Hideo Kojima had a chance to get a feel for his next game. Have enough time to say some mysterious things about. And celebrities will do mini standup routines. Handing out trophies for sports awards is almost irrelevant.

I am not here to attack VTubers or content creators. My point is that The Game Awards has long lost its priorities. For example, organizers should pay more attention to the people who do the important work of making games more accessible instead of dumping the Innovation in Accessibility Award at the pre-show. At least the Games for Impact winner was able to give a speech during the main show (more precisely, Sony icon Shuhei Yoshida spoke a few words on his behalf teachia developer Avaseb,

In its current format, The Game Awards will never truly become the Oscars of the games industry. Of course, the winners also play roles during Academy Awards speeches. Oscar organizers even insulted some creators a few years ago by trying to hand out awards during commercials.

But Oscar honorees always find time to give speeches. Many take advantage of this by drawing attention to important social and political issues, whether their films relate to that topic or not.

If The Game Awards organizers want the program to have even a tenth of the credibility, they need to find a backbone. Free up some time to talk about the real issues facing the industry and the world around it, and properly celebrate the work of the artists who create the games so many of us fall in love with. Are. It’s worth removing a few marketing beats from next year’s show.

