The GAM3 Awards return for the best in web3 gaming

The GAM3 Awards, known for recognizing excellence in web3 gaming, is entering its second year. Held on December 14, the event will celebrate the best of the industry across various categories.

The awards ceremony is organized by GAM3S.GG, a platform that has styled itself as the “home of Web3 gaming,” and Magic Eden, a community-driven NFT marketplace aimed at showcasing the ongoing progress in the field. To display.

Contenders for this year’s top awards include new Web3 titles known for their innovative gameplay and immersive experiences, providing tough competition to previous winners. This includes big timeWinner of Game of the Year 2022, which recently launched its preseason and game economy, and shrapnelThe most anticipated game of last year, is now getting ready for its eagerly awaited public test.

Last year’s GAM3 Awards featured over 100 Web3 games nominated across 16 categories, each designed to honor the best in Web3 gaming as chosen by an expert panel and the gaming community. This year, the event returns with the same categories, with the addition of three new categories: Best Fighting Game, Best Sports Game, and Best On-Chain Game.

Games will be evaluated based on several aspects, including core loop, accessibility, replayability factor, fun elements, graphics, and overall gameplay experience. With the exception of the Most Anticipated Game category and the People’s Choice Award, only games with live, playable versions that meet these criteria will be eligible for nomination.

An expert panel, including thought leaders and industry stalwarts, will serve on the jury through a diverse and transparent voting process. This year’s jury includes new representatives from Web3 gaming VCs, the ecosystem, infrastructure partners, content creators, and traditional gaming leaders. They will join tech giants like Amazon and Google.

The jury’s decision will contribute 90% to the final result, with the remaining 10% coming from community votes. However, categories like the People’s Choice Award and Best Content Creator will rely solely on community voting, while the Games Choice Award will feature game studios voting for their favorite game of the year.

Nominations began on 26 October through the GAM3S.GG platform and will continue until the shortlist is announced before the final voting. Last year, the awards received over 250,000 votes and reached over 30,000 viewers via live stream, making it a must-watch event this year.

The winners will be awarded a total of over $2 million, which will include sponsorship from the Blockchain Game Alliance and Magic Eden as well as major tech players Amazon and Google.

Disclosure: CryptoSlate’s Liam ‘Akiba’ Wright will serve as a judge for the second annual GAM3 Awards.

