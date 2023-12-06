The future of work lies in the balance between humans and AI

Human capital is Europe’s strength, but increasingly humans are working with new technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Ensuring that workers can harness the true potential of AI, while setting clear rules that maintain job quality was a central theme this year. European Employment and Social Rights Forum On 16 and 17 November.

The forum explored the potential benefits of AI in business performance, job creation, workforce upskilling and reducing physical hazards. Concerns were raised about potential negative impacts such as job displacement, cyber security issues and discriminatory practices.

The introduction of AI is set to reshape our work landscape. Jobs will be lost, new jobs will emerge and many will undergo significant changes. This shift will not only change the skill sets required but will also promote adaptation in schools and training programs. This changing work environment will, in turn, affect the dynamics between employees and employers.

The EU unemployment rate, at 6%, is at its historic low. However, the EU’s working-age population is expected to decline by 1 million people annually by 2050 – that’s a small city being lost every year. A smaller labor force, declining birth rates and more people aged 75+ will put pressure on labor markets, productivity and the EU’s competitiveness, as well as social protection systems.

Using AI to deliver benefits, while also protecting society, including workers, from its potentially harmful effects is essential.

“In the rapidly changing world of work, we must always value innovation and performance, but we must also continue to protect workers with the right regulatory framework. We need to stop abusive practices and ensure that human rights remain under control,” explained Joost Korte, Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion of the European Commission.

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, was also optimistic: “Artificial intelligence – and the data economy that is closely linked to it – symbolizes very deep changes in our economy and our society. But we are preparing for it. Since the launch of this mandate, we have developed a framework to anticipate these changes: with a holistic approach, which is necessary given the versatility of artificial intelligence.

worker safety

Nicolas Schmidt, the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, pointed out that in a changing world of work linked to the emergence of algorithms and AI, platform workers need to be guaranteed the same rights as traditional workers. He said a human-centred approach was particularly important in asymmetric relationships driven by algorithms.

“With new technologies like ChatGPT, work can be more efficient, faster, convenient and simpler,” Schmidt said. “But we also have to make sure that workers benefit from each new breakthrough. The biggest challenge is to establish a system where the benefits derived from AI are distributed fairly.

The Commission’s proposed Platform Workers Directive seeks to be the first defined example of AI regulation in the field of work and aims to manage so-called gig economy platforms.

Beat Andries, Assistant-Director-General and Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Region at the International Labor Organization, pointed out that technology is both an opportunity and a risk. Opportunity to increase activities, occupational hazards and safety measures and address labor shortages. The risks of algorithmic management come during the recruitment and selection process, including propagating gender bias or undermining privacy rights. Organizing platform workers can also be challenging due to the lack of physical presence at the workplace.

It is also important for workers to know how changes in their roles can be managed. Esther Lynch, general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), said that keeping employees involved and invested in new processes is an important part of learning to work with AI. “Workers want participation and discussion on change and access to training. It is necessary to enable the framework to inform them,” she said.

The main message running through the forum was clear: no matter how advanced technology becomes, human workers still hold the key, and they should be the main beneficiaries of technological progress.

opportunities for ai

Tim O’Reilly, founder and CEO of O’Reilly Media, predicted that AI will impact every profession, but he said it is impossible yet to predict what AI is going to create. There is a need to increase transparency regarding the criteria used by AI companies to train their models and regulate the speed of the technology, not based on the speed of current government actions.

Andrea Nahles, chair of Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, stressed that no one should be left behind. The first step is to raise awareness. There is hesitation regarding upskilling, which can be accomplished through better communication. He gave an example of where work to raise awareness is being done in Germany. Meanwhile, Laetitia Caillieteau, managing director of Accenture, said the pace of change is unprecedented. According to a recent survey, 91% of executives are reallocating funds toward AI.

Kaushal is also in the headlines

with European Year of Skills, much of the focus was on how EU initiatives are helping to boost digital skills at the grassroots level. The European Employment and Social Rights Platform underlined how skills are essential for innovation, sustainable growth, quality jobs and European competitiveness and to face the green and digital transition. One thing was clear: employers, employees and policymakers must all be prepared.

recently eurobarometer survey revealed that 75% of small and medium-sized companies find it difficult to recruit people with the right skills and that almost half of adults and every third person working in Europe lack basic digital skills. To overcome these barriers, the EU has set an ambitious target of providing at least basic digital skills to 80% of all Europeans by 2030. The EU wants to see 20 million ICT experts employed in Europe by 2030, with a balanced representation of men and women. ,

Entrepreneurship and Social Rights

A question-and-answer session on youth entrepreneurship discussed the requirements for youth to thrive and succeed as entrepreneurs in the age of AI. Hanna Wundsam, Managing Director of Austrian Startups, stressed the need to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset in students through programs such as Youth Entrepreneurship Week. He also highlighted the gap in entrepreneurship education in European universities and the challenges entrepreneurs face in securing venture capital to grow.

AI ethicist, Olivia Gambelin, suggested moving beyond a risk-based approach and empowering entrepreneurs with resources to design AI consistent with values.

Finally, a workshop on the European Pillar of Social Rights invited participants to think critically about how to further implement the European Pillar of Social Rights as well as how to make social policies in the EU fit for the future. What is required for. Challenges such as demographic change, the green and digital revolution, skills shortages, unconventional work patterns and the enduring threat of poverty and inequality will have far-reaching consequences for labor markets and social protection systems.

