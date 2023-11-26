The future of the Internet depends on some of these things

Let’s face it – although the design of new devices and operating systems and apps is going to be critically important, it also matters what type of environment the systems will run on tomorrow.

When we look to the past, we find incredible clues to the future. We see how Moore’s Law and other progress began to create this “hockey-stick” environment, and we see what we are likely to experience in the next 10, or 20, or 30 years, as new Things are based on what we have. With big data, cloud, and AI/ML already established – and hopefully, we’ll be a little more confident about being able to navigate in that world.

In light of this, when David Clarke gave us a disclaimer at the beginning of his talk that ‘this is not about AI,’ you could tell through the debate that this was critically important to us in AI/ML and related fields. It’s related to what you’re doing. You just have to see the connection.

Clark has clearly been in the business for a long time – one of the high points of the conversation is when he unrolls an old paper data feed dated August 11, 1976, from his old file system.

That prop comedy creates a better understanding of how systems have evolved and changed over the past half century

While talking about the creation of the Internet, Clark repeatedly asks the audience: “Are we done yet?”

The answer is no’.

Think about how Clark portrays the Internet of Things in the video – explaining in detail the goal of helping democratize data, noting that there will be a lot of work involved, and the number of devices that will be needed. Re-estimating which will involve trillions. (Many of us remember seeing the initial estimate of 50 billion devices for the IoT, but that was a while ago.)

So: are we done yet?

Clark gives us a good example of the parameters of philosophizing about technological systems: Who are these things going to talk to? What would they be saying and in which language? To what extent can they be trusted?

He also cites a solid infrastructure example – traffic lights, of which an estimated 330,000, he says, exist across the US.

How do we know they are all connected properly and secure from tampering?

In other words, safety is paramount.

You also get a rare insight when Clark talks about evaluating new “gee-whiz” technologies – of which we’ve seen many over the past few years!

Clark asks another question: Do we want our systems to be open ecosystems, or stovepiped apps?

What are the interface specifications that are going to win?

“Every set of things has to grapple with these questions,” says Clark, who advocates open structures.

Another interesting point is where Clark argues that early HTML was ‘fairly harmless’ unless people wanted to inject active code into client/server interactions. He invites us to think about how emerging technological capabilities are ultimately used.

We agree that open systems will perform better in tomorrow’s technological world, where we will, somehow, have to contend with very powerful AI systems. Check out more on this blog to get up to speed on what’s happening around you with all kinds of ‘smart machines’.