The future of student loan forgiveness

43.5 million Americans currently have some form of federal or private student loan debt. According to recent reports, the total student loan debt in the United States has reached $1.766 trillion. This brings the average debt per borrower to approximately $37,000 for federal student loans and $55,000 for private loans. The statistics are even worse for minorities. Black graduates owe an average of $25,000 more than white graduates. More specifically, Black women have the highest amount of student loan debt than any other demographic.

Throughout contemporary American history, the law on student loans has been spotty at best. Although many policymakers agree that rising tuition costs as well as increasing amounts of student loan debt are problems that should be addressed, there is much debate over whether student loan debt should be eliminated universally. Should or should only be targeted to specific demographics. In this article, I will explain everything you need to know about the current legislative debate surrounding student loan forgiveness.

What has the Biden-Harris administration done for student debt?

Since the beginning of their administration, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have talked about eliminating student loan debt entirely. A sensible person might think: Well, they have been in power for three years; Why has it been reduced so much? This is a great question, reader, and it will be answered in What happened in the Supreme Court and why? Section. For now, I’ll detail some of his proposed plans for reducing student loan debt.

The administration drafted an amendment to the income-driven repayment plan that would make its impact more far-reaching. This new scheme (SAVE) includes the following conditions:

Borrowers must pay no more than 5% (previously 10%) of their discretionary income per month on graduate loans.

Increase non-discretionary income limits, guaranteeing that no borrower earning less than (approximately) $15/hour will have to make monthly payments.

Eliminates loan balance after 10 years (first 20) of payments for borrowers with balances less than $12,000.

Cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest, ensuring that their balance will not increase as long as they continue to make their monthly payments.

*Discretionary income: Extra money you have after paying basic needs (taxes, bills, food, rent, etc.).

The Biden-Harris administration is also trying to expand the scope of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Plan established in 2007. This is a program that will cancel all student loans of individuals who work for the government, military, or anyone else. Qualifying non-profit for 10 years.

Ultimately, the Biden-Harris administration drafted its own student loan forgiveness plan, which has been the most controversial so far. It has been brought up in several federal courts and has not yet been legally approved. The terms of this scheme include the following:

For individuals: You must have an annual income of less than $125,000 to qualify

For married couples: Your annual combined income must be less than $250,000 to qualify

Pell Grant* recipients: The plan will eliminate up to $20,000 of your student loans

Non-Pell Grant recipients: The plan will eliminate up to $10,000 of your student loan debt

“Up to” only means that the total amount you receive will be capped at the amount of your loan if it is less than the amount offered. That means if you only owe $6,000, you’ll only get $6,000 in relief instead of $10,000 or $20,000.



*Pell Grant: Funds awarded only to performing students Extraordinary Financial need.

What happened in the Supreme Court and why?

As I said earlier, this plan was so controversial that it was eventually brought to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ultimately decided not to side with the administration and struck down the student loan forgiveness plan. Many of you may have seen this headline in the news, but you may not know exactly how it came to light.

The program was originally put on hold because it was being fought in federal courts in Missouri and Texas. Missouri argued that if the program is approved, it could cost MOHELA, the federally owned loan service, $44 million per year. This loss will limit their ability to contribute funds to Missouri’s higher education programs. Most of the states and companies that tried to fight the plan in court had the same argument: Approval of the plan would cause them to lose money. In many cases the courts ruled in favor of the states. The Biden-Harris administration appealed this to the Supreme Court.

The main argument used by the states was the HEROES Act. In short, this law was created after the 2001 terrorist attacks (and was later expanded during COVID) to give the Secretary of Education the power to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision” protecting borrowers. Was created for the purpose of giving power (read more about how heroes work here). Chief Justice Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion, wrote that “modify” does not mean completely alter. The Biden-Harris administration argued the exact opposite, claiming that the HEROES Act gives them clear authority to pass the plan.

In the end, the Biden-Harris administration lost the battle in a 6-3 decision. Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson voted in favor of the administration. John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neal. Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted against the administration.

Is anything still being done to deal with student debt?

The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear that they will not abandon their student loan plans. Through October 4, 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration approved an additional $9 billion in debt relief for 125,000 Americans. More specifically, these include:

$5.2 billion In additional debt relief for 53,000 debtors Under the Public Service Loan Waiver Program.

In additional debt relief for Under the Public Service Loan Waiver Program. $2.8 billion In new debt relief for 51,000 debtors Through the transition to an income-driven repayment plan.

In new debt relief for Through the transition to an income-driven repayment plan. $1.2 billion For 22,000 debtors Those who are disabled have been identified and approved for discharge.

Many people are struggling to pay off their loans, and ultimately, the future of student loan forgiveness is in the hands of our policymakers. My suggestion is this: Vote, vote, then vote again. Encourage your friends and family to vote. Research the people who are running for office and use your voice. Our politicians are only as strong as the people who vote for them, so use your power to make a change for you and your community.

