Biotech startups are using AI to accelerate drug discovery and revolutionize pharmaceuticals. Ictos aims to halve pre-clinical drug discovery time.

The pharmaceutical industry is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) with a rise in startups and biotechnology companies whose projects promise to revolutionize drug development.

“In five years, all small molecules will be discovered using generative AI methods,” said Yann Gaston-Mathé, CEO of the startup Ictos.

Founded in 2016, the startup, with about 60 employees in the Paris region, uses AI to design cancer drugs.

According to Quentin Perron, its chief strategy officer, Ictos aims to “halve the time it takes to discover a pre-clinical drug candidate”, which has not been tested in humans.

Time is a strategic issue for the pharmaceutical industry.

A senior official in the French pharmaceutical industry said, “It takes twice as long to develop a drug as it does to build an airplane.”

For example, developing a drug involves identifying chemical compounds with characteristics capable of achieving the desired therapeutic effect.

Gaston said, “It’s like searching for a solution in an almost infinite chemical space because we believe that the number of molecules that can be synthesized ranges from 10 to the power of 60, which is approximately the number of atoms in the universe. Is.” -Mathe.

The drug discovery phase is preceded by the clinical development phase during which the drug candidate is tested in humans.

Its aim is to identify potentially promising drugs that can be further developed. This stage takes up to five years and requires an average investment of approximately $100 million (€92.5 million) per drug candidate.

‘Equivalent to about 30 chemists in the laboratory’

Traditionally, medicinal chemists create the compound and test it in the laboratory, but AI could change this process.

Although there are currently no data to compare traditional methods with generative AI, large pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with biotechs and startups focused on the technology.

The most recognized companies include British biotech Exensitia, US companies Schödinger and Atomwise, Hong Kong-based Insilico Medicines and Amsterdam-registered BenevolentAI.

Sanofi recently partnered with French startup Acemia in drug discovery through AI.

Ictos hopes to soon join the ranks of major players, with AI solutions integrated into a robot at the core of its strategy.

The first AI system is like a brain that feeds on biological data to create a molecule that “ticks all the boxes”: one that is effective at the lowest possible dose, safe, stable, patentable, and able to be synthesized. .

“It takes a few hours,” Perrone said.

Then, another AI steps in and can provide a recipe to “move to real powder” in a matter of seconds by drawing on millions of chemical reaction publications and patent data.

Next, the robot turns into a production device, capable of synthesizing up to 96 compounds at a time.

The process can be repeated endlessly to find even more promising compounds.

It’s still a small-scale operation, but “the equivalent of about 30 chemists in the lab,” Perrone said, estimating that at this early development stage “it would take one to two months to produce 100 molecules in parallel in the robot.” “, whereas it would take “between two and three months” in a traditional laboratory.

This saves time, the expert said, allowing the medicinal chemist to “focus on value-added tasks, rather than reading specialized literature, cleaning benches, sweeping the lab, or looking for where to get a product.” Allows “to see what competitors are doing”. ,

However, it will take a little longer to see the emergence of drugs from AI, given that, according to the Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (LIME), it takes more than 10 years to develop a drug and only one in 10 drug candidates achieve commercialization. Succeeds in doing.

