The Future of Million-Dollar, One-Person Business: The Lucrative Exit

Investor Richard Jalichandra is on a mission: He wants to snap up 100-plus one million-dollar, one-person businesses or partnerships.

“I’m in trying to buy 100 solopreneur and near-solopreneur businesses and consolidate them into a single business that operates as a massive-scale business,” says Jalichandra.

Jalinchandra, the founder and CEO of 101 Commerce in Austin, is former chairman of the massive lifestyle-products marketing site ClickBank. He recently snapped up CubeFit, a startup that Camille and Ben Arneberg—whose high-revenue Amazon housewares store Willow & Everett you’ve read about in Forbes—co-founded and ran, paying them a price Jalichandra describes as being “in the neighborhood of seven figures.” Teaming up with another couple, the Arnebergs raised $108,570 on Kickstarter to fund CubeFit’s Terra Mat product—designed to keep people moving while using a standup desk—greatly exceeding their $10,000 target.

The fact that a serious investor is noticing million-dollar, one-person businesses and partnerships could be a harbinger of what’s to come, given that the ranks of attractive acquisition targets are growing. The number of nonemployer firms—meaning those staffed only by the owners—that generate $1 million to $2.49 million in revenue rose to 36,161 in 2016, up 1.6 percent from 35,584 in 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That number is up 35.2% from 26,744 in 2011.

Jalinchandra, a serial startup CEO, made the acquisition after looking to buy the type of business he read about in The 4-Hour Workweek for himself, during a break between leadership stints. But then he realized he might’ve been thinking too small.

Willow & Everett

“I asked a simple question: Why stop at one? Why not buy 100,” he says. “I liked the business model guys like Ben were doing and asked, ‘How come no one has tried to put 100 of them together and run them like a big company?’”

It didn’t hurt that Jalinchandra had come across one couple whose ecommerce store was bringing in $37 million in revenue with no employees (No, he could not disclose who they are, he says—they like being “internet ghosts.” And at ClickBank, he knew of a solopreneur who made close to $20 million annually.

He sees no signs of the trend slowing down. The growth of Amazon has sped up the creation of million-dollar, nonemployer ecommerce businesses, he notes. “Amazon is allowing you to outsource everything that’s hard about ecommerce,” he says.

Better technologies are also helping. “In the early days of the internet, you had to know how to be a technologist,” says Jalichandra. “Now you don’t have to be a technologist to use them. That has freed up the opportunity for many nontechnical people to do things online.”

Another driver is the growth of peer education via online communities such as Tropical MBA, podcasts and Facebook groups, he says. “There is more awareness of it,” he notes.

Plus, in the era of the gig economy, more people are starting side hustles, increasing the pool of entrepreneurs in this space, says Jalichandra. “When I stumbled onto Fulfilled by Amazon, I heard the same story dozens of times: I was making $43,000 a year. My life looked like ‘Office Space.’ I was hoping to make $5k a year in a side hustle.’” Some of these founders ended up hitting seven figures, he says.

The Arnebergs, also based in Austin, have continued to run Willow & Everett. They grew it far past $1 million by relying on six contractors before hiring a general manager in March. “Revenue will probably hit eight figures this year,” says Ben.

Meanwhile, they’ve started PetHonesty, a site that sells nutritious pet treats, Emma & Ollie, which sells baby gear, and Product Fuel, where they advise other businesses owners on building stores at Amazon. Now working closely with six clients, they are moving toward an accelerator model, where they invest in some of the brands. There’s also VivaLife, a site they’re developing to sell products to help people with back pain. And they’re juggling all of this with parenting a new baby.

Although the couple’s sites are diverse, the entrepreneurs say the common thread is delivering high-quality products at affordable prices. They’ve also tried to make the most of the fact that their businesses are very small by delivering very personalized service and are, at the moment, experimenting with extra outreach like post-purchase text messaging. The goal to do what monolithic brands cannot: really get to know their customers in a personal way. “They really feel taken care of when they buy from us,” say Ben.