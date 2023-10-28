The Future of Blockchain Summit sets the stage for a green future

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 27, 2023, Zex PR Wire, Future Blockchain Summit 2023, the leading blockchain exhibition, ended today in the prestigious Dubai Harbour. The event has seen record participation for its sixth edition, welcoming world-leading crypto, blockchain and Web3 experts to Dubai over the course of four days.

Blockchain for a green future

The primary focus of the final day was on building the blockchain community movement to support effective global climate change. IAAI Miroslav Polzer, Strategic Director of the Climate Chain Coalition and Founder and CEO, moderated the ‘Web 3 Technologies for Climate Action’ panel, welcoming guests from Evercity, World Metaverse Council, Captain Planet Foundation, MassVentures and Cryptic Technologies.

During the session, Dr. Jane Thomson, inaugural Chair of the World Metaverse Council, spoke on many different areas in relation to blockchain applications for climate. He commented: “The first is in terms of green digital asset solutions – green tokens, green finance, green bonds – because we need to be able to raise finance to invest in technologies that will address climate change. The second is around smart grid management and the ability to tokenize and store energy and be able to manage energy off the grid. The third is around NFTs and gamification, and we are seeing a lot of applications now. Both NFTs raise funds for climate action as well as provide gamification to get people to change their behavior to take more climate smart activities. The fourth is tokenization of carbon offsets, and there is a lot of activity going on around the world in this and in regenerative finance. Then, verification, measurement and reporting, because the beauty around blockchain is its ability to build a layer of trust not only in the reporting, but also in the flow of climate finance to beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the ‘Blockchain for a Greener Future’ panel moderated by Jorge Carrasco, Managing Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at FTI Consulting, welcomed speakers from EngineStarter, Dubai Customs, Tech Mahindra and Alief Technologies. Nemanand Bobde, Strategic Programs Manager, Dubai Customs, said: “In the dynamic world of trade, the UAE has seen a remarkable 41% growth in UAE-based exports, changing the landscape. Recognizing the vital role of trade documentation in every transaction, our project, Dwayne Custom, introduces a blockchain-based platform. By seamlessly connecting logistics, e-commerce and government entities, we create an ecosystem where trade becomes paperless. Imagine a world where every invoice, government document, or shipment detail exists as a single, verifiable copy on the blockchain – eliminating the need for endless paperwork.

Speaking about what EngineStarter is doing in the green financing space in Dubai, its CEO and co-founder, Prakash Somosundram, commented: “We are launching a new brand called IRM, which we just launched at the Future Blockchain Summit. Revealed in the conference. This brand focuses entirely on personal finance. There is a global need for climate finance, there is a need for financing for a lot of projects in renewable energy and sustainable energy, and that is why we are launching a platform, headquartered in Dubai, which is regulated for accredited investors. And this is a way for us. To achieve unlocked green finance.”

Dubai as a global leader

The summit also addressed how Dubai is emerging as a global leader in the adoption of Web3 and virtual assets, particularly due to the launch of the world’s first independent regulatory framework, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). Christy Swartz, Fintech Partner at DLA Piper, and Amr Fahmy, Legal Director at DLA Piper, gave a presentation on ‘Developing the World’s First Virtual Asset Specific Regulations in Partnership with VARA’.

Speaking about it, Christy Swartz commented: “The future of blockchain in Dubai looks positive and what VARA has established has been really well received. The rules for VARA were set at a very high standard We looked at about 20 jurisdictions and reviewed the good, the bad, and the ugly, and only took the best and tried to future-proof them. We’ve seen a lot of progress, but there’s still work to be done in the space. Progress In terms of, it’s a good start, for example, Hong Kong and Dubai now have a memorandum of understanding to look at things and exchange information around virtual assets, so a very positive look at interoperability around regulations. Is.

Deepa Raja Carbon, Managing Director and Vice President of VARA, commented: “VARA’s participation in the Future Blockchain Summit reflects the City’s commitment to enabling the new economy agenda through progressive public private partnerships. With the global ecosystem around Web3, the Metaverse, Blockchain and AI in attendance at the event, our primary objective was to allow us to better understand Dubai’s custom approach to VA regulations, even as we collectively build, nurture and Work towards securing a truly borderless future. economy.

“The market response so far has been consistent in highlighting that such direct public access to the regulator was not only unexpected, but also extremely beneficial in demonstrating the City’s commitment to creating a model framework for industry enablement. We are already looking forward to next year’s edition with great anticipation.”

The Future Blockchain Summit 2023 has welcomed over 150 exhibitors, regulatory authorities and governments from over 50 countries to Dubai during its four days. Taking advantage of Dubai’s position as a global Web3 hub, it highlights the significant advances made in Web3, blockchain and crypto technologies, as well as new opportunities to advance them.

