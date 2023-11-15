The future of AI-agents is decentralized: Delicium and Microsoft partner to bring AI into the mainstream on blockchain

[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, USA, November 15th, 2023]

Onboarding new users into the world of blockchain and AI can be a daunting task full of complexity. From wrapped tokens to private keys, the learning curve is steep. This creates barriers to adoption for regular internet users who want to explore the possibilities of decentralized technology. To bridge this gap, Delicium has announced an exciting partnership with Microsoft. Together, they aim to streamline the user experience when interacting with blockchain and bring the benefits of AI on blockchain into the mainstream.

This collaboration will leverage Delicium’s groundbreaking AI Agent Network that allows different AI agents to securely share data and exponentially increase their collective intelligence over time. This network offers key benefits: security, efficiency, and human alignment – ​​ultimately serving humans in a positive way by freeing up time so we can collectively focus on shaping a better world while our AI agents manage our day-to-day. Takes care of most of the daily activities. ,

This provides key benefits around network security, efficiency and human alignment. By decentralizing AI, the network moves toward safer autonomous agent operations and better management of sensitive personal information as we extend AI capabilities into the physical world. This enables seamless coordination and faster communication between AI agents, improving problem-solving speed and decision-making. Additionally, the network ensures that all agents adhere to human values ​​and objectives, promoting ethical adherence through built-in mechanisms that check AI actions.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform provides access to the computing power and AI solutions needed to scale this decentralized AI ecosystem. This is further enhanced by the strategic partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI, which combines Microsoft’s robust cloud infrastructure with OpenAI’s leading AI research and capabilities. Historically, Delicium and OpenAI are no strangers. The Delysium team was one of the first to build with GPT-3, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to partnering with OpenAI and integrating advanced AI technologies.

According to XK, co-founder of Delicium:

,Blockchain is built for AI, and AI is built for humans. “Our collaboration is poised to harness Microsoft’s vast cloud capabilities and OpenAI’s innovative AI models, which we believe can uplift humanity when used responsibly.”

By combining Delicium’s talent with Microsoft’s technology, this partnership will enable us to open up the AI ​​agent network and enable developers to easily deploy their own AI assistants. AI agent networks have far-reaching implications. As more developers create network-powered assistants, a form of emerging intelligence is emerging that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with AI. Users will be able to interact with these AI agents to receive personalized guidance and perform complex tasks both on-chain and off-chain.

With a strong community of over 300,000 members and over 18,544 unique wallet addresses that hold Delysium’s $AGI tokens, expect more exciting developments in the coming months as Delysium and Microsoft advance decentralized AI responsibly. Let’s cooperate to increase. The future is full of possibilities and it is decentralized.

About Delisium

Delicium presents a streamlined architecture underpinning an advanced AI-agent network and supporting ecosystem with a focus on ensuring security, scalability, and high-speed communications.

