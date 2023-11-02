The funding society raised over THB 250 million from Norfund, enabling financial inclusion for SMEs in Thailand and ASEAN.

Funding Society Modalku, the largest integrated SME (small and medium enterprise) digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, today announced that it has raised a loan of over THB 250 million (US$7.5 million) from Norfund, a development finance institution (DFI). , which operates a development financial institution (DFI). Norwegian government-owned investment fund for developing countries. This is the first loan transaction by Norfund with a fintech SME lender in Southeast Asia.

Impact investing by DFIs in Southeast Asia has seen stable investments of over THB 70 billion (US$2 billion annually) between 2017 and 2022, rising to almost THB 400 billion (US$12 billion). More than half of these investments were made in the financial services sector, with the majority of capital deployed through debt instruments. DFIs have the capacity and capabilities to support SMEs where commercial lenders and governments cannot do so due to their strong financial position.

That’s where Norfund comes in, where one of its main areas of investment is enhancing financial inclusion, where it has contributed more than THB 160 billion (US$4.54 billion) to date in lending to 7.5 million customers. Funding Societies, in its mission to empower SMEs and provide them with greater access to credit, has secured THB 100 billion (over US$3.2 billion) in trade financing, covering approximately 100,000 SMEs in five markets including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia Provides services to SMEs. Indonesia, and Vietnam. Through this debt fundraising, the fintech lender will be able to channel funds through its range of tailored financing solutions to SME sectors across the region.

Co-Founder and Group CEO of Funding Societies | Kelvin Teo, Modalku, said, “We are honored to partner with Norfund, supported by the Norwegian Government. This milestone is not only a testament to our credit track record through COVID-19 and widespread uncertainties, but also satisfies There is also a timely opportunity to do so.” More disadvantaged SMEs in Southeast Asia need growth capital. We appreciate Norfund’s support in our mission and commitment to providing fair opportunities for SMEs.”

Commenting on this achievement, Vikas Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Funding Societies Thailand, said, “This partnership between Norfund, which is owned and financed by the Government of Norway, and Funding Societies is a great way to unlock opportunities for disadvantaged SMEs. Will serve as an additional important element. By helping the ASEAN region increase liquidity, generate business competitive advantages and create additional employment opportunities. “This is the first such transaction for Norfund in Southeast Asia that underlines the progress made by Funding Societies as the leading SME digital financing platform and will serve as a leading example to promote responsible and sustainable investment in the region.”

In the ASEAN region, businesses classified as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for 99.9% of total establishments, contributing 44.8% to the region’s GDP (gross domestic product). This loan transaction will serve as a bridge for funds managed by Norfund, through the Funding Society, between the public and private sectors to increase the reach of its investments in Southeast Asia.

Fay Chetankarankul, Regional Director (Asia) at Norfund, said: “We have been impressed by how Funding Society is helping underserved Southeast Asia through its wide range of financing solutions and solving the cash management challenges faced by these SMEs. “We’re pleased to be able to serve businesses. We’re pleased.” “To be able to support the Funding Society as the company expands its reach and further drives financial inclusion, enabling more businesses to grow and create much-needed jobs in the region.”

For Thai SMEs and investors who are interested in learning more about Funding Societies, please visit https://fundingsocieties.co.th/.

