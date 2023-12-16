The frozen housing market is finally beginning to thaw as mortgage rates fall below 7% and more households are changing hands.

After decades of struggling with high mortgage rates and a seven-month streak of rising home prices, potential home buyers are finally getting some welcome news. And this is helping to revive home sales that were moribund until recently.

According to Mortgage News Daily, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen to 6.64% after peaking at 8% just two months ago. At the same time, new listings and pending home sales both reached their highest levels in nearly a year in November, according to a report released Friday by Redfin, as buyers and sellers “got tired of waiting on the sidelines” and mortgage rates soared. Decreased.” , New listings rose a modest 1.3% month over month to the highest level since October 2022, while active listings (the total supply of homes for sale) rose 3.9% month over month.

“Today, we believe the market is turning,” explains John Walkup, co-founder of real estate data analytics company UrbanDigs. Luck,

However, at this point, the evidence is “mostly anecdotal,” he says, with agents reporting an increase in activity such as property visits, offers submitted and offers accepted. “It usually takes a few weeks for these anecdotal reports to translate into confirmed data,” says Walkup, “which means we may see even better numbers in the new year.”

At a time when mortgage rates reached 8%, existing home sales fell a surprising 15% on a year-over-year basis in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million transactions, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). . , This was the lowest figure since 2010, when the world economy and the US housing market were emerging from the Great Financial Crisis.

This, combined with rising home prices, rising mortgage rates and low inventory levels, has hindered home buying. The fact that mortgage rates are now falling is beginning to “breathe new life into the housing market,” as shown by an increase in new and active listings, according to a Redfin report released Friday.

However many of their clients are still waiting for mortgage rates to fall further, explains Mike Hardy, managing partner of Churchill Mortgage. Luck There is more activity and interest in his firm. And they hope that this trend of falling rates will continue.

“Think of someone on an escalator going down with a yo-yo,” he says. “There will be some volatility, but we expect rates to continue to fall as this trend continues and more. “More people will go by the wayside.”

While the Redfin report indicates that housing activity is improving, many experts agree that it is still too early to say what the 2024 housing market will look like. Pending sales reached a one-year high in November, but closed sales declined, according to the report.

Nearly 45,000 home-purchase agreements were canceled in November, which is about 17% of homes that went under contract that month. This is the highest percentage in Redfin records dating back to 2017.

According to Redfin, although some buyers and sellers “have come to terms with today’s economic uncertainty, that same uncertainty is keeping many of them in the dark.” Atlanta, Jacksonville, Cleveland, Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas led the nation in November, with more than 20% of pending home sales falling out of contract.

Whitney Dutton, Native Realty’s residential sales director and consultant, also says both buyers and sellers are concerned about the possibility of rising home prices to offset the benefits of lower mortgage rates.

“This concern is consistent with the observation that more buyers have turned cold in the report,” he says. Luck, “As the market continues to evolve, it will be important to keep a close eye on these factors to gain a comprehensive understanding of the housing landscape in the year ahead.”

