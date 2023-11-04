The Free Market Works – If You Allow It (Opinion)

“Biden’s broadband expansion will fall short unless net neutrality is restored.” (Editorial),” (October 30): The Houston Chronicle’s editorial staff never faced a problem, real or imagined, that couldn’t be solved with more bureaucracy, more government spending or more regulation. The latest “problem” for net neutrality is that some Internet service providers seem to treat different web content unequally.

First, understand that like all economic resources, the supply of Internet bandwidth is limited but the demand is unlimited. Yes, supply can be increased, but it costs a lot of money. Thus, Internet service providers must decide how and where to allocate it to achieve maximum benefits. And so a lot of it goes to Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube and other sites because that’s what customers want. If you, the end customer, disagree with the Provider’s decisions, that issue is between you and them, No Between you and the Federal Communications Commission. Tell your provider what you think. Or shop around.

Additionally, there is some web content that consumers may not want, such as porn, malware, misinformation, and other Internet garbage. If a provider wants to discriminate against it and include it in their marketing, it shouldn’t be a problem.

The free market works if you allow it. Let Internet service providers, not government bureaucrats, figure out how to best run their business.

David M. Woods, Coldspring

mass shooting

Regarding “Maine mass shooting highlights a complicated series of laws and a series of missed opportunities” (November 2): Another mass shooting in the United States, this time in Maine. Our politicians send prayers and thoughts. Nothing else happens. Most people probably think that the chances of being shot, or of their family and friends being shot, are very low. After all we are a big country.

It seems we once thought of ourselves as a democracy; That we were one nation under God, indivisible. Somehow, those days seem long gone. We have turned our country into an ego-cracy where the rights of the individual are paramount when it comes to guns. It seems anything can happen with guns. Is there a right to go to a bowling alley, school or church and commit murder? What about the rights of those who were murdered? Don’t they have any rights?

As citizens, don’t we have the right to demand that our government protect us from adversaries foreign and domestic? The Second Amendment protects a person’s right to defend himself. These mass killings are not self-defense. Most murders in the United States are not committed in self-defense. But these people being killed are brothers, sisters, parents and children of our country. As a country we must come together and be able to stop these mass killings.

James Dunn, Houston

daylight Saving

Regarding “5 things to know about Daylight Savings Time before the calendar turns back,” (November 3): This whole time change process is goofy. If we’re going to make any changes to the clock, it should be the exact opposite of the current “spring forward-fall backward” madness. Under the current schedule we have sunset around 5:30 in the winter and sunset around 8:30 in the summer, however, if we reversed the schedule to a “spring backward-fall forward” approach, our sunset would be Timings will remain consistent throughout the year between 6:30 to 7:30 pm. The Daylight Savings Time program needs to be reversed, if we use it at all.

And don’t forget to ask your local farmer how much daylight was actually “saved” under Daylight Saving Time. what a joke.

Matt Pace, Houston

worst stadium

Regarding “Astros to debut entertainment district near Minute Maid Park in 2024” (November 3): I was excited to read the article in the Chronicle about plans to build an entertainment venue next to Minute Maid Park! But then I saw they hired the architecture firm that designed Globe Life Field in Arlington to complete the master plan. Oh God, I said out loud. Has anyone ever bothered to look at the barn-like building that houses the Texas Rangers? That place has to be the most aesthetically pleasing stadium in all of Major League Baseball. I hope the planning committee will come up with a plan to help with the external appearance of the structure and ensure it does not look like our neighbors to the north.

Richard Brinley, Livingston

uh uniform

Regarding “NFL asks UH to stop unauthorized use of Love or Blue uniforms” (Oct. 30): The NFL’s cease-and-desist letter states that the uniforms are “likely to lead consumers to believe that the Houston Cougars Are associated with, or are authorized licensees of, the NFL and the Titans.” I love it when lawyers say that certain things “confuse” the public. I’ve met some stupid people, but none so stupid that they thought the Cougars were actually a professional football team that no longer exists.

Fellow Houstonians, the Adams family still own the rights to Oilers merchandise. Think about this before you give them any more money.

Perry Whitley, Houston

