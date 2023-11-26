The free-market fundamentalism of Argentina’s Javier Miley

On Monday, as political analysts (and many Argentines) anxiously tried to digest the election of far-right firebrand Javier Miley as the next president of South America’s second-largest economy, investors rejoiced. In New York, the prices of Argentine stocks and bonds rose sharply, with the value of YPF, the state’s majority-owned oil and gas company, rising by forty percent. “This is an opportunity for a fresh start,” George Piedrahita, founder of Gear Capital Management, told Bloomberg.

Argentina can certainly make a new economic start. A century ago, after the development of the steamship enabled the export of beef and other perishable products to Europe and North America for the first time, its per capita GDP was equal to that of many Western European countries. Today it is far behind them. Since 2000, it has defaulted on its sovereign debt on three occasions. During the past few years, prolonged drought has devastated the country’s agricultural sector. The economy has fallen into recession and the inflation rate has reached 142.7 percent. Four out of ten Argentines live in poverty, and, over the past four years, the value of the Argentine peso has fallen by more than ninety percent against the US dollar.

Miley, a thirty-three-year-old economist, initially gained attention by appearing on late-night television shows. He blamed Argentina’s political class for the country’s economic problems and promised to blow things up. Although he took most of his aim at the center-left Peronist parties, which have been in power for the past twenty years, he also criticized the center-right government of Mauricio Macri, which was in power from 2015 to 2019. To be quite conservative. He told voters that if elected he would cut government spending, cut taxes, burn down government regulations, replace the Argentine peso with the US dollar, and abolish most government agencies, including the Central Bank. “Today is the end of decadence in Argentina,” he declared at his victory party.

Some accounts have compared Miley to Donald Trump as a right-wing populist with authoritarian sympathies. (He downplays the crimes of the military dictatorship that murdered thousands of Argentines between 1976 and 1983.) However, when it comes to economics, the comparison falls short. Although Miley and Trump are both self-proclaimed economic nationalists, Argentina has no time for the protectionism promoted by Trump or for telling manufacturers where to locate their plants. Intellectual inspirations for Miley’s staunch economic libertarianism include Milton Friedman and Robert Lucas, two distinguished economists at the University of Chicago, and Murray Rothbard, a lesser-known New Yorker who helped introduce the Austrian school of free market economics to the United States. (Miley has five English Mastiffs, four of whom are named Milton, Robert, Lucas, and Murray; the fifth is called Conan, after the Barbarian.)

Miley grew up in Buenos Aires. After a brief stint as a goalkeeper for professional soccer team Chacarita Juniors, he shifted to economics, obtained two master’s degrees and worked for several financial companies, including the international bank HSBC. In a revealing interview with economist In September, Miley recalled how reading an article by Rothbard, who died in 1995, turned her into an “anarcho-capitalist” – someone who believes the economy should be based entirely on private contracts. Miley said that intellectually she is still an anarcho-capitalist, but she also recognized some of the difficulties associated with putting this philosophy into action. Therefore, in practical terms, he was an “oligarchist” – one who believed in making the functions of the state as small as possible by limiting them to defense and law enforcement.

Miley’s free-market fundamentalism earns her more space than the ultra-Reaganite camp asked for Nation. In the Latin American context, he is the heir of General Pinochet’s Chicago Boys, who liberalized the Chilean economy during the nineteen-seventies and eighties at gunpoint, and the successor of the neoliberal Argentinian Minister of Economy, Domingo Cavallo, who oversaw its Had advocated. The peso against the dollar in the nineties. However, it is one thing to espouse radical ideas as an economic commentator or opposition candidate. Implementing them is another matter, especially in a divided country like Argentina.

The obstacles Miley faces are formidable. After the president refuses to implement his policies by decree, he must get them through the bicameral legislature, which is dominated by center-right and center-left parties. Even if Macri’s party, Together for Change, were to support Meili’s proposals in the lower house, he would still need to win over some Peronists in the Senate. It seems impossible.

Source: www.newyorker.com