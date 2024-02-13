The Four Horsemen of Automotive: A Possible Day of Reckoning

The defining day for automotive may be near as the industry looks to accelerate , [+] The perfect storm in many ways. getty

No one enjoys being the messenger of doom, or the predictor of the perfect storm. As told by Mark Baum (played by Steve Carell) The Big Short Speaking publicly about the upcoming financial collapse of 2008, “…it’s not so enjoyable [to trumpet problems but] …For fifteen thousand years, fraud and short-sighted thinking have never worked. not once. Eventually you get caught; Things go south. Also, another poignant quote from that movie, “People hate to think about bad things happening, so they always underestimate the likelihood of them happening.” And so, sometimes, when macrotrends point toward a preventable, dystopian future, it becomes painfully necessary to make a declaration.

Such a day is coming for automotive.

Four macrotrends point to a one-day event: increasing hacks, average reflashes, centralized software, and offshore resources.

February, 2024 – 2024 Global Automotive Safety Report Shows Significant Growth in Scale , [+] and high-level, publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents in 2023. Upstream Security Limited

rising fares

Last week, Upstream published its annual report on automotive cybersecurity attacks for 2023. For practitioners of the art, the increase in automotive hacks is almost expected given a decade of steady growth, but the new figures are staggering:

, 250% increase “Massive” in the percentage of publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents of “high” scale (i.e., causing millions or thousands of damage, respectively), which now exceeds 50% of all hacks

, 95% of all attacksThese were carried out from a distance, 85% of which were long-range attacks

, 48.1% The targets of the deep or dark web were either several automakers or the global automotive industry.

, $70m In June 2023, the largest ransom demand in history was imposed on a Tier-2 supplier.

Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of Upstream Security, says, “Connectivity and software-defined architectures have been at the forefront of major changes in the automotive and smart mobility ecosystems over the past several years, but as more functionality is emerging, “Cybersecurity risks are increasing dramatically.”

The panacea for automotive faults is to download fresh software over-the-air (OTA), but , [+] So far, some older automakers have done well on this feature. getty

average brightness

The great solution, in theory, is an enabler embedded in smart phones for years: over-the-air (OTA) re-flashing of the software. When new versions are downloaded, suppliers or manufacturers patch vulnerabilities or create more protections that either match or surpass those of hackers.

In theory.

However, reality does not yet fully match the theory. Many car manufacturers have struggled with the reliability of such downloads, requiring owners to visit dealerships. “My personal recommendation is that carmakers stop talking about software updates until they achieve Tesla-level capabilities,” Roger Lanctot of TechInsights wrote in a recent article detailing the automakers’ struggles. Have suggested. “Right now, software updates in the automotive industry are a dumpster fire and a source of significant customer dissatisfaction.”

Dozens of modules and electronics distributed within a vehicle are increasingly becoming , [+] Due to the architecture of the past, legacy automakers are rushing to supercomputer and software factories. getty

centralized software

Automakers have largely realized that they cannot survive in the long run by outsourcing various modules to dozens of suppliers, tying together networks and hoping that nothing needs changing. During a viral interview, Ford CEO Jim Farley admitted, “The problem is that the software is written by 150 different companies. And they don’t talk to each other. And so even though it says ‘Ford’ on the front, I have to go to Bosch to ask permission to change their seat control software.

And so most legacy automakers have adopted a mid to long-term strategy [re]Software factories are forming and gobbling up decades of development made by their respective supply bases. The huge code of the “software-defined vehicle” would run on massive, centralized, onboard computers. “it [has to be] A mini-data-compute center on wheels,” said Siddarth Shah, vice president of engineering at Canoo.

However, this is easier said than done.

“There’s a difficult balance that few companies have achieved,” says Peter Abboud, general manager of engineering excellence at Enverso, a consultancy that specializes in this transformation. “Traditional automotive manufacturers have long struggled with the development and discipline required to develop software that controls nearly all aspects of their vehicles’ functionality, and Silicon Valley start-ups haven’t understood why. How to incorporate that necessary discipline into your disruptive ways. of doing.” Or as Luminar’s Christoph Schröder previously said, “So there is a balance between experience in the automotive industry and still having enough flexibility mentally.”

And very few (if any) are actually prepared for the onslaught of software and security.

India – February: Software professionals working in an office in Hyderabad, India. (Photo by A) , [+] Prabhakar Rao) India Today Group via Getty Images

offshore resources

Amidst gambling on autonomy, electric vehicles and software-defined vehicles, many manufacturers need to focus on reducing development expenses. CNBC’s John Rosevear joked about eighteen months ago, “During the transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, the fuel every automaker is looking for these days is cold, hard cash.”

Since then, many automakers have made deep cuts to North American and European design centers to reduce global costs. For example, Stellantis offered buyouts to about 60% of its U.S. salaried employees in November, followed by both Ford and GM cutting U.S. payroll as early as 2023.

However, this trend is not true in low-cost geographic areas. “As we have said, part of the ongoing management of our business includes aligning our global staffing to meet business plans and remain cost competitive as our industry evolves,” said a Ford spokesperson. , JT Reed said during the North American job cuts. “At the same time, we continue to hire in key areas….”

But the problem is that layoffs hit organizations with vital experience and knowledge, leaving them with a cheaper but much less skilled workforce. Additionally, fluctuations in wages and conditions in low-cost countries make it much more difficult to hire, train, and assimilate a skilled workforce. For example, last year the average employee turnover in India, Mexico and Romania was 13.1%, 16.75% and 17.2% respectively. For the United States and Japan, these rates were 3.8% and 6.4%, respectively.

Author’s Note

Now you’re probably wondering, “How do I proceed?”

If you’re a vice president of software at an automaker, intelligently draft and rework a strategy for building and maintaining a functioning software factory. Have humility. Find help.

If you’re the end customer, take note. Recall and quality statistics are still good measures of automotive toughness. Stop buying vehicles based on pretty, curved headlights, and realize that your family’s life, to some degree, depends on that VP.

As also mentioned in The Big Short, “Truth is like poetry. And most people hate poetry.”