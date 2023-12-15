niphon

By Robert Eisenbeis, Ph.D.

The FOMC started its December 12-13 meeting with some good news on both the labor front and inflation. Additionally, participants went into the meeting knowing that the economy was entering the fourth quarter with growth of 5.2% in the third quarter.

As far as labor market data is concerned, job creation has declined somewhat compared to last year; But the market has been stable and moderate. New job creation was 150,000 in October, followed by 199,000 in November, after an average of 192,000 in the previous four months.

Additionally, October JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) data shows that job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed persons and more people are leaving their jobs than being fired.

On the inflation issue, the Fed’s preferred inflation number, PCE, declined from 3.4% in September to 3.0% in October, and the core measure rose from 3.7% in September to 3.5% in October. And on Tuesday, the CPI rose to 3.1 in November from 3.2% in October, while the core CPI remained steady at 4%.

Energy and food prices have recently moved in opposite directions, with falling energy prices largely offsetting rising food prices.

With that backdrop, the FOMC decided to keep its funds rate steady at 5.25%-5.50% on Wednesday, citing slow growth, moderate job growth, low unemployment and slowing inflation. It also decided to continue reducing its portfolio holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt. But the reason for the Dow’s rise of more than 500 points after the meeting was the SEP (Summary of Economic Estimates) estimates released along with the decision. The SEP showed a cut in the target rate for 2024 in line with three rate cuts, with the average funds rate seen at 4.6% by the end of the year compared to 5.1% in September. The dot chart for the federal funds rate shows the distribution of participants’ expectations for where the funds rate will be, with six participants seeing three cuts and five seeing at least two cuts in 2023. Only two participants saw no change; Some saw a rate cut only once, while others saw a cut at almost every meeting.

GDP growth in the SEP was projected to decline from 2.6% in 2023 to 1.4% in 2024, and inflation was projected to end 2024 at 2.4%. Given that Chairman Powell said in his press conference that the Committee is still concerned about inflation and given the fact that there will be no update of the SEP at the January meeting, it is most likely that there will be no rate cut. The cuts won’t happen until the end of 2024. But this potential path did not dampen the market reaction, not only to a rate cut but also to the possibility that there was no significant likelihood of a recession in the near term.

