The Five Eyes' warning is clear: governments and businesses must be alert to the threat from China

Which presents the greatest espionage threat to Western democracy: the Russia-Ukraine war or the Israel-Hamas conflict? Remarkably, if you ask five leading Western intelligence officials, the answer is “no.”

When the Five Eyes — an intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States — came together last month for their first public meeting and joint interview, they didn’t focus on Russian imperialism or anyone else. A conflict that could engulf the Middle East. Instead, they focused on China’s access to and theft of Western intellectual property.

Upon closer examination, it is easy to see why intelligence leaders feel this way. The Five Eyes’ unprecedented joint call for action reflects the warning signs that have been flashing “since China opened its market for the first time.”

One can’t help but wonder who was the audience for the Five Eyes’ warning call? Congress? China? Or American business?

As far as businesses are concerned, it sometimes seems as if Western tech companies have invested in helping the Chinese achieve their goal of leading the world in new AI developments by 2030. The Five Eyes meeting comes after a new report that lists the extent to which Western companies are willingly enabling the transfer of critical technology and intelligence to China. AI tools from major tech companies like Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, and Meta are flowing seamlessly into China, strengthening the country’s state security, intelligence, and defense agencies – ultimately undermining China’s national security at our own expense. Taking it forward.

Yet despite these warning signs, US tech officials seem oblivious to the clearly obvious danger. For example, just last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that China “needs to be at the table” to set global AI governance policies. As is clear from the report and Nadella’s comments, these seemingly strange bedfellows know each other well. Microsoft was a leader in the development of China’s AI industry and has censored Bing on behalf of the CCP. Today, Microsoft is exporting cutting-edge AI to China.

As intelligence leaders have noted, one of the West’s greatest strengths is the vibrancy of its innovation economy and the ongoing collaborative relationship between democratically elected governments and the private sector. Given the urgency of the problem, now is the time for the five governments to use those relationships to ensure that their countries’ tech companies are putting national security before profits.

And as far as Congress and the executive branch are concerned, the warning is even more important. Since 2000, 224 cases of Chinese espionage directed at the US have been reported and more than 1,200 intellectual property theft cases have been filed by US companies against Chinese entities. It has been five years since the White House released a report detailing how China’s economic aggression threatens intellectual property globally and three years since FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a report detailing Chinese counterintelligence and economic espionage. Said to be “the greatest long-term threat” to America’s technological advantage. Just last summer, US officials reported that Chinese state-linked hackers had broken into Microsoft’s email platform and stolen thousands of emails from US State Department accounts.

Meanwhile, America’s allies are also suffering from China’s attempts to steal their technology. A report released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in 2018 concluded that “China remains Australia’s primary cyber adversary and is making greater efforts to conceal and focus its commercial cyber espionage.” New Zealand’s Government Communications Security Bureau reported in 2018 “linkages between the Chinese Ministry of State Security and a global campaign of cyber-enabled commercial intellectual property theft”. In 2021, the UK government launched the Research Collaboration Advisory Team to protect research assets in China from “hostile actors”. And the Royal Canadian Mounted Police made their first arrest in 2022 related to trade secrets stolen for the benefit of China.

Today, the stakes are at an all-time high – technology secrets stolen or acquired by China represent innovation that is “going to change the world.” If public reports are to be believed, they have already stolen everything from metal detector designs to F-22 Raptor technology and kiwifruit. That’s why MI5 Director General Ken McCallum has warned that whichever country comes out on top in the battle for dominance in emerging technologies like AI will “wield the power to shape our collective future.”

The threat expressed in the Five Eyes’ call to action is indeed real. Public recognition of that threat is a step in the right direction, but more must be done. Congress needs to act, and Western tech companies that insist on continuing to invest and develop technology together with China need to reconsider their options. It’s time to recognize the challenge: Western innovation, economic advantage, and national security depend on it.

Paul Rosenzweig is a lecturer at the George Washington University School of Law; He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy at the Department of Homeland Security.

Source: themessenger.com