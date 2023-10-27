alex spearMovers, Shakers and Innovators: Students view posters of social innovation projects initiated by Bowdoin students at the Solutions Exhibition. Social innovation projects solve social issues in individual communities, and the Solutions Exhibition, along with other events throughout the week, showcase these positive initiatives.

The McKeen Center for the Common Good hosted its first Social Innovation Week last week – a series of events aimed at bringing together global social impact-focused projects and on-campus programs.

Social innovation, a concept that emerged during the 1960s, includes any project or initiative that people create to solve social issues facing their communities. Examples include mobile banking in India and recent programs to promote renewable energy projects around the world.

“When we see that there are flaws in our systems or things that we need to solve – problems that we face – we can find different ways to solve them, or we can make changes to existing systems.” can improve,” said Moana Gregory ’26, one of the week’s organizers.

The week’s events focused specifically on innovation and entrepreneurship as they relate to positive community change. Events held as part of Social Innovation Week include a screening of the documentary “One Dollar a Day” at the Reed House on Sunday, a Solutions Exhibition on Monday, a case competition with the Bowdoin Consulting Club on Tuesday and an Impact Fire with Bowdoin Outing Was. Club on Wednesday.

Two organizers of Social Innovation Week, Gregory and Sunny Das ’27, see the wide range of events as a valuable way to create social innovation and bring the McKeen Center’s initiatives to students who do not typically connect with the center.

,[The events] “It attracts different students from different places who might not know it, but might be interested in social innovation, so we just wanted to tap into that,” Das said.

Gregory came up with the idea for Social Innovation Week at Bowdoin after attending a startup summit as part of his internship in Austria over the summer. The summit featured several social impact projects as part of the On-Campus Solutions Exhibition, an event that showcases social innovations that visitors can take home with them.

“I passed by [the summit], and I said, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ You’re giving people a lot of different ideas of what they can do and connecting them to each other,” Gregory said.

The Solutions Exhibition was originally created by Snowball Effect, an organization that focuses on the impact of social innovations at the local level. Projects range from food sharing cafes in Germany to recycled plastic sailboats in Kenya to reduce food waste. More than 1,400 people have attended Solutions Exhibitions in Europe and Africa and this is the first time that Solutions Exhibition has been held in the United States.

In addition to the dozens of global initiatives showcased, projects from six Bowdoin students who have worked to better their communities were showcased. Students were nominated by peers, faculty and staff for their innovative projects.

Participants included Tej Dhingra ’25, who started TAJ, a business that makes athletic turbans to help Sikhs feel more comfortable while playing sports, the summer after his first year at Bowdoin. Dhingra appreciated seeing projects other students are working on that are having a positive impact.

“I was amazed to see so many Bowdoin students doing such meaningful work. “I quickly realized that most of the people doing these projects off-campus don’t talk about it much, so this event was a good way to inspire people to talk more,” Dhingra wrote in an email to Orient. Was.

After browsing these different projects showcasing social innovation, students were encouraged to leave their own ideas on a sticky note board. Suggestions ranged from revitalizing post-industrial cities with green manufacturing to creating gap-year programs for students with learning differences to gain confidence.

Reflecting on this student engagement, both Gregory and Das hope that in addition to their other events, the Solutions Expo will show that Bowdoin is a great place to develop entrepreneurial ideas.

“Bowdoin is a giant playground,” Gregory said. “I think doing the exhibition showed that if you have an idea and you want to do something, there are lots of different places you can get funding and support from.”

Gregory and Das also emphasized that although new social innovations are still important for positive social impact, they hope the week’s events show that a lot of solutions to social issues already exist.

“There is a lot to be said for looking at systems that already exist and solutions that already exist and adapting them to what you want to do,” Das said.

Following the programming, Gregory and Das said they hope to host another Social Innovation Week with a new slate of events pending public feedback.

