The first planned small nuclear reactor plant in the US has been canceled – Ars Technica

Enlarge/The facility seen in this architect’s rendering will not be built.

Nuclear power provides energy that is largely free of carbon emissions and can play an important role in combating climate change. But in most industrialized countries, construction of nuclear plants far exceeds their budgeted costs and runs years over schedule.

One hope to change this is the use of small, modular nuclear reactors, which can be built in a centralized production facility and then shipped to their site of installation. But on Wednesday, the company and utility planning to build the first small, modular nuclear plant in the US announced it was canceling the project.

Small modular reactors potentially take several steps to cut costs. Their small size makes passive cooling systems easier to handle in the event of power loss (some designs simply place their reactors in a pond). This allows primary components to be made in a central facility and then shipped to different plant sites, allowing much manufacturing equipment to be reused for all sites that use the reactors.

The US has approved a single design for a small, modular nuclear reactor developed by NuScale Power Company. The government’s Idaho National Lab was working to help build the first NuScale installation, the Carbon Free Power Project. Under the plan, the national laboratory would maintain some of the first reactors at the site, and several nearby utilities would purchase power from the remaining reactors.

However, with the rapid decline in renewable energy prices, the project’s economics have deteriorated, and proponents have begun to pull out of the project.

The final blow came on Wednesday, when NuScale and primary utility partner, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, announced that the Carbon Free Power Project no longer had enough additional utility partners, so it was being canceled. In a statement, the pair acknowledged that “it does not appear that the project will have enough subscriptions to continue deployment.”

NuScale CEO John Hopkins tried to put a positive spin on the event, saying, “Our work with the Carbon Free Power Project over the past ten years has advanced NuScale technology to the commercial deployment stage; reaching that milestone There is a tremendous success that we will achieve.” Continue to build relationships with prospective customers.” But none of those potential customers stepped forward with any projects comparable to the Carbon Free Power Project, so it is now uncertain whether the company can build any commercial reactors before the decade ends. Or not.

The same is now true for nuclear power in general in the US. No larger reactors are planned, and some previous projects of that kind were either canceled or ran far over budget. And, while some other reactor designs are being considered for separate projects, none have passed the hurdle of approval by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

