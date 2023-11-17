The first person charged under Australia’s foreign interference laws has denied working for China.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lawyers for the first man to be charged under Australia’s foreign interference laws insisted in court Friday that a donation to a hospital made through a federal government minister was an act of favoritism on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Was not a secret effort. Team.

Di San Duong, 68, a Melbourne businessman and local community leader, has pleaded not guilty in Victoria state County Court to a charge of preparing or planning an act of foreign interference. Vietnam-born Duong, who came to Australia as a refugee in 1980, faces a possible 10 years in jail if convicted in the landmark case.

He is the first person to be charged under federal laws enacted in 2018 that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics and criminalize industrial espionage for a foreign power. The laws angered China, Australia’s most important trading partner, and hastened the deterioration in bilateral relations.

The allegation centers on a novelty test that Duong presented to then-cabinet minister Alan Tudge at a media event in June 2020 as a donation to the Royal Melbourne Hospital’s pandemic response.

A donation of 37,450 Australian dollars (equivalent to $25,800 then, $24,200 now) was raised from Melbourne’s local Chinese diaspora.

Defense attorney Peter Chadwick told the jury that Duong rejected “in the strongest terms” prosecutors’ allegations that he had attempted to influence Toews with the checks. Duong was the local president of the community group Oceania Federation of Chinese Organizations, a global group for people of Chinese heritage from Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Chadwick also denied that Duong, widely known as Sunny, was recruited by or collaborated with anyone associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

“The fear of COVID is looming like a dark cloud over the Chinese community in Melbourne,” Chadwick told the court.

Chadwick said, “It is against this backdrop that Mr. Duong and other ethnic Chinese members of our community decided they wanted to do something to change these unfair perceptions.”

Prosecutors allege that Duong told colleagues he hoped Tudge would become Australia’s next conservative Prime Minister. But Tudge left Parliament this year, several months after the centre-left Labor Party won the election.

Duong stood as a Conservative Liberal Party candidate in the 1996 Victoria election and remained active in party politics.

Party official Robert Clark testified Friday that he dismissed many of Duong’s policy suggestions as “very superficial and naive.”

Suggestions included China building Australia’s first high-speed train line between Melbourne and Brisbane.

Prosecutors opened their case on Thursday with charges that Duong had secret ties to global efforts to advance the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

Prosecutor Patrick Doyle told the jury, “Before you start thinking about spy novels and James Bond movies, this is not really an espionage case.”

“This is not really a matter of spies. This is a case of a much more subtle form of interference. It’s about impact,” Doyle said.

The trial will continue next week.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com