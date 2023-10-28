The first NFT discoteca opens in Colombia

“Astronia” is the name given to the completion of this project, as a massive collection of 2000 NFTs was announced in 2022, allowing vendors to wait for a portion of this Estilo’s Primeras.

October 28, 2023 · 11:03 am

If there are no fungibles, it’s okay, most conocidos como NFT, PA year ago, in a ciudad in Medellin, Colombia, to see NFT’s inaugural discoteca.

As BeinCrypto reports, it is set up as a general public one, but you are asked to profit from NFTs.

Cuomo Se Llama La Primera Discoteca NFT?

“Astronia” He’s still taking on Proyecto, I think 2022, with a big collection of 2000 NFTs to sell all the things that are a part of this Estilo’s Primeras.

For more than a year, Mundo has already been used nightly to fulfill the objectives of this project and the technology is also more than a year old.

?How to implement NFT initial discoteca?

Juan David Vizcaya, Carlos Jiménez and Andrés Luna, Los Cofundadores de Esperanza, The total number of sellers of NFTs that are part of the project; Por lo que, los proprietarios de dichos tokens de character no fungible, resibarion seritos beneficios.

It has been decided: 50% of the details are obtained at a cost price, discussed about another user; Hey Bien, the ability to function as a part of NFTs and vendors in the future.

Infinitely, to benefit from the advice of NFTs of Asturias, to ensure the existence of discoteca, el poblado, VIP espacios, parkaderos, fast file, preferential atenación and up to an event to use NFTs in Provença. Access, such as Presidency es o Virtual and Metaverso.

“A component of 10-60 for a traditional project of NFT is discoteca of one financial year. A product different from another that is associated with a night’s entertainment and turns into a memorable moment”, Senlo.

Committed to providing 100% service to our customers, infinitely, by reclaiming technology, we wish to join technology with Entretenimiento.

Are you interested: Do you want to contact a hacker?

Source: www.hoycripto.com