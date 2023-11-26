The first net zero food plan has a message for the rich world to eat less meat

(Bloomberg) — The world’s most developed countries will be asked to curb their voracious appetite for meat as part of the first comprehensive plan to bring the global agri-food industry in line with the Paris climate agreement.

Most read from Bloomberg

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization is expected to publish a road map for global food systems to 1.5C during the COP28 summit next month. According to the FAO, countries with high meat consumption would be advised to limit their intake, while developing countries – where low meat consumption exacerbates the prevalent nutrition challenge – would need to improve their livestock farming.

From farm to fork, food systems account for nearly a third of global greenhouse gas emissions and the majority of that footprint is linked to livestock farming – a major source of methane, deforestation and biodiversity loss. Although non-binding, FAO’s plan is expected to inform policy and investment decisions and boost climate action for the food industry which has lagged behind other sectors in commitments.

The guidance on meat aims to send a clear message to governments. But politicians in rich countries generally shy away from policies that influence consumer behavior, especially where this involves cutting back on consumption of everyday goods.

“Livestock is politically sensitive, but to solve the problem we need to tackle sensitive issues,” said Dhanush Dinesh, founder of Clim-Eat, which works to accelerate climate action across food systems. “If we don’t deal with the livestock problem, we won’t be able to solve climate change. The main problem is excessive consumption.”

According to FAO data, the average American eats about 127 kilograms of meat a year, compared to 7 kilograms in Nigeria and only 3 kilograms in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Eat-Lancet Commission recommends people eat no more than 15.7 kilograms of meat a year.

Read: Rising livestock emissions are weakening the world’s climate fight

The Rome-based UN agency, which is tasked with improving the agricultural sector and nutrition, is trying to strike a balance between climate change and ensuring food security for a growing global population. So as well as calling for lower meat consumption to feed the world’s people, the plan will also encourage farmers in developing countries to increase the productivity of their livestock and create a more sustainable supply.

According to FAO, other recommendations will include issues related to how farmers adapt to increasingly irregular weather to deal with major sources of emissions such as food waste and post-harvest losses or fertilizer use. The plan will be rolled out in three parts over the next few years, which will eventually include country-specific recommendations.

According to the FAIRR Initiative, an investor network focused on intensive livestock, the road map has the potential to offer a “shared direction of travel” for livestock companies and their investors, building on the role of the International Energy Agency’s net zero document for the energy sector. It reflects. Production.

“This roadmap is needed to bring clarity to both companies and investors so they can plan for the transition,” said Sophia Condes, head of investor outreach at FAIRR. “The longer companies wait to act, the more drastic and potentially disruptive the change will be.”

FAO’s work is one of several food-focused declarations and pledges expected to emerge from the COP28 summit in Dubai. Dinesh of Clim-Eat said while climate summits tend to stay away from agri-food issues primarily because of sensitivities over food security, this year’s organizers are trying to pursue a number of initiatives outside the formal talks. .

Read: How to tell if a climate deal will succeed or fail

“I see more people coming, more events happening, more activities happening around food systems,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates has called on governments to sign a declaration to include food transformation in their national reduction and adaptation plans. The COP28 summit will mark Food, Agriculture and Water Day on 10 December, the first day dedicated to food systems, including how food is grown, processed, distributed, consumed or thrown away. , everything is included. The catering arrangements for the summit will be two-thirds plant-based.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com