The first meeting of the newly elected Parliament of Poland took place

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish parliament is meeting for the first time Monday after announcing changes in the central European nation following last month’s election amid a cross-border war in Ukraine.

Following the choreography prescribed by the Constitution, President Andrzej Duda will address the formal opening of the newly elected legislature. MLAs will take their oath and elect a speaker.

Outgoing Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki. He will have to resign from his government, although he is expected to remain as acting prime minister, perhaps for a few weeks, as Duda has delayed the transition of power.

The 460 lawmakers elected to the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, will gather in the afternoon. The 100-seat Senate will begin its first session in the afternoon. Both bodies are elected for a four-year term.

All MPs were elected in the election held on 15 October, which was collectively won by pro-EU parties ranging from conservatives to leftists. They ran separately, but promised to work together to restore democratic norms after eight years of Law and Justice rule, a nationalist conservative party in conflict with the EU.

The party received more votes than any other party but fell short of the majority with 194 seats. Nevertheless, Duda, an ally of Law and Justice, gave Morawiecki the first chance to form a government. The party has no coalition partner and its attempt to form the government is considered a failure. The effort could delay the formation of a functioning government in Poland by up to four weeks.

In contrast, the interested coalition has a majority of 248 seats in the Sejm. Party leaders signed the coalition agreement and said they were ready to begin governance. He says he aims to repair foreign alliances and will work to release billions of euros in EU funds that were withheld by Law and Justice due to the erosion of judicial independence.

Their candidate for prime minister is Donald Tusk, 66, a veteran politician who held the post from 2007–14 and then became the EU’s top leader in the role of President of the European Council from 2014–19. ,

The coalition’s candidate for Speaker of the Sejm is Szymon Holaunia, leader of the Poland 2050 party and a rising star in Polish politics.

Law and Justice government spokesman Piotr Müller acknowledged that it would be “extremely difficult” for Morawiecki to form a new government. But he told TVN24 it was his duty to try after Duda handed him the mission. If he fails, Mueller said, Tusk will be the next prime minister.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com