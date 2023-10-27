The first image from the delayed live-action ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ is shocking

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Rachel Ziegler attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney Studios , [+] “West Side Story” at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California on December 07, 2021. (Photo by Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) filmmagic

Disney has released the first official image of its live-action adaptation snow White and the Seven Dwarfs And that’s a surprise considering the leaked images we’ve seen before, which led to murmurings and rumors that perhaps the titular dwarfs won’t actually be dwarfs after all:

Leaked image of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Credit: Daily Mail

This image, among others, was first published by The Daily Mail under one of the most ridiculous, long-winded headlines I have ever read. They refer to the people in the image as Snow White and the Seven. , , Politically Correct Companions’ and you’ll get a good sense of the intent of the article from there.

I discussed the outrage over all this on my YouTube channel.

Now Disney has released an actual, official image of the film and it looks amazing. , , Like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to me!

snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Credit: Disney

Let’s zoom in a little:

snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Credit: Disney

I mean, it looks animated For me. Dwarves are cartoons! And that’s okay, honestly, at least they have a character unlike a CGI fish the little Mermaid. And it’s very colorful! A lot of the color and magic has been lost in these live-action adaptations, but maybe Disney is learning and listening and will give us a well-lit, well-saturated film this time. I am pleasantly surprised by this image. It’s even more colorful than the original, although a little shader. Hopefully we’ll get some other photos soon, maybe of Snow White and her friends out picking apples, or whistling while they work.

snow White Credit: Disney

There will still be diversity in the film, which is good. Of course, Ziegler is Latina and she’ll be joined by British stage actor Anu Kabia as the Huntsman:

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Anu Kabia attends the press night after party for The Kenneth Branagh , [+] The theater company’s “Romeo and Juliet” at The National Café in London, England on May 25, 2016. (Photo by David M. Bennett/Dave Bennett/Getty Images) getty

Gal Gadot will play the evil queen and Andrew Burnap will play a character named Jonathan. I’m not sure if he is the prince or how this will work since the story seems like it will be changed somewhat from the original. Mark Webb is the director. Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson wrote the screenplay.

Along with the first look images, Disney announced that the film was being delayed to 2025. It was earlier slated for a 2024 theatrical release. What do you think of the image? tell me further Twitter Or Facebook.

PS I would add that I think it would have been nice for Disney to cast shorter people in the dwarf roles. I’d prefer CGI elves than no elves at all, but there are a lot of short people in the acting business and not a lot of roles for them! It’s a perfect film to deliver a meaningful portion to that demographic. In the meantime, if you’re going to make a lot of the movie’s CGI (which they did) Lion King, Jungle Book, etc.) Why not make the whole thing CGI? Why not stop making these silly live-action (or half-live-action) remakes and make colorful, vibrant CGI animated movies instead?

PPS this reminds me I would love this shrek Remake using modern CGI. I just want all the sound lines and shots to be exactly the same. The only new thing would be animation and probably better sound. make it so.