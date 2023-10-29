The first humanoid robot factory in America can produce 10,000 robots a year

Imagine a factory that could make humanoid robots that could walk, run, and work like us. It sounds like a science fiction movie, doesn’t it? Well, it is not so. This is RoboFab, and it’s opening in the US soon

Click to receive Kurt’s free cyber newsletter with security alerts, quick video tips, tech reviews, and easy ways to make you smarter

RoboFab is opening the world’s first factory that can produce 10,000 robots per year. (cyberguy.com)

Are you safe from threats? Check out the best antivirus protection reviewed here

What is RoboFab?

RoboFab is a manufacturing facility in Salem, Oregon, scheduled to open later this year. It is the brainchild of Agility Robotics, a company that specializes in building two-legged robots that can navigate in complex environments.

The world’s first certified passenger-carrying air taxi takes flight

The RoboFab factory is located in Salem, Oregon. (Agility Robotics)

More: How closely did the movies of yesteryear predict the technology we have today?

RoboFab will be the world’s first factory for humanoid robots, capable of producing 10,000 robots per year. The factory will use advanced automation and assembly technologies to produce Digit, Agility Robotics’ flagship product.

Is your boss spying on you?

Digit is a humanoid robot designed to complete tasks. (Agility Robotics)

What is the number?

Digit is a humanoid robot that can perform various tasks, such as carrying boxes, opening doors, and climbing stairs. Digit is not just a machine but, as the company claims, a robotic co-worker that can collaborate with humans and adapt to different situations.

How to use iPhone’s ‘Standby’, the new full-screen feature in iOS 17

Digit has been described as a “robotic co-worker”. (Agility Robotics)

MORE: Meet the world’s first AI massage robot

According to the CEO of Agility Robotics, Digit will solve the pressing problems facing today’s workforce such as injury, burnout, high turnover and unfillable labor gaps. Digit will also have applications in various industries such as logistics, manufacturing, entertainment and healthcare.

When can you get Digit?

If you’re interested in getting your own digit robot, you’ll have to wait until 2025. That’s when Agility Robotics plans to launch Digit to the general public.

However, if you are part of the Agility Partner Program, you can expect your Digit robot in 2024. The Agility Partner Program is a select group of customers who will gain early access to Digit and provide feedback to the company.

Was Amazon overworked? Gross documentary prank exposes serious allegations about tech giant’s corporate culture

Humanoid robots like Digit will be ready to launch in 2025. (Agility Robotics)

MORE: How this robot janitor is cleaning toilets and doing the dirty work

Concerns over humanoid robots

Some people are really nervous about these humanoid robots, and with good reason. There is a lot to keep in mind, including ethical issues and potential safety risks.

Many individuals may feel uncomfortable or deceived by humanoid robots that mimic human emotions and intelligence. Others may worry about their jobs being taken away.

As a result, we should approach the use of humanoid robots with caution, acknowledging their capabilities while being aware of their limitations.

Kurt’s highlights

Humanoid robots are no longer just a fantasy. Thanks to RoboFab and Agility Robotics, they are becoming reality. Digit is one of the most advanced and versatile humanoid robots ever created, and it could change the way we work and live.

However, before we welcome digits into our homes and workplaces, we must also be aware of the challenges and risks that come with humanoid robots. After all, they are not human, and they may not always behave the way we expect or want them to. Therefore, we must be careful and responsible when using them, and ensure that they serve our best interests and values.

Click here to get the Fox News app

How do you feel about RoboFab and its robots? Do you think it is a good or bad idea to mass produce humanoid robots? Let us know by writing here.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Answers to the most frequently asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutson is an award-winning tech journalist with a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better through his contributions to Fox News and Fox Business in the mornings on “Fox & Friends.” Have any technical questions? Receive Kurt’s CyberGuy newsletter, share your voice, story idea or comment on CyberGuy.com.

Source: www.bing.com