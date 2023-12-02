The first 'House of the Dragon' season 2 trailer is full of blood, fire, and lots of dragons

dragon house Credit: HBO

first trailer for hbo game of Thrones prequel, dragon house At last He has come down from heaven to bathe us in His glorious fire.

There was a war going on between the blacks and the greens when Season 1 came to its bloody, tragic end, and more blood and flame and tragedy awaits us in Season 2.

The trailer is an epic return to Westeros as we find ourselves amidst a House divided. The Targaryen line has splintered into two warring factions. Queen Alisant (Olivia Cooke) and her children gather their strength in the Red Keep.

Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her uncle/husband Damon (Matt Smith) are concerned about getting revenge on Dragonstone. Alicent’s son Aemond (Evan Mitchell) accidentally kills Rhaenyra’s son, Luceris Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), when he loses control of his giant, ancient dragon Vhagar.

“A war will be fought, many people will die and the winner will ultimately sit on the throne,” Alisant says in the trailer.

“There is no war so abhorrent to the gods,” Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) warns her niece, Rhaenyra, “There is no war so bloody as the war between kin and the war between dragons.”

Check it out:

dragon house Takes place a hundred years before the events of game of Thrones and details the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. It is led by showrunner Ryan Condal. The fantasy series will return to HBO and Max this upcoming summer, though the actual date has not yet been specified.

The series also stars Rhys Ifans as the King’s scheming hand, Otto Hightower; Paddy Considine as the tragically beneficent King Viserys I Targaryen; Tom Glynn-Carney as his son, King Aegon II Targaryen; Fabian Frankel as the evil Ser Kristen Cole; Steve Toussaint, Corliss Velarion as Sea Snake; Matthew Needham as the creepy Larry Strong and many others.

Here are also some new images from the second season:

aemond targaryen

amond Credit: HBO

sea ​​snake

sea ​​snake Credit: HBO

otto and alicante

otto and alicante Credit: HBO

queen alysant

queen alysant Credit: HBO

Princess Rhaenyra

Princess Rhaenyra Credit: HBO

