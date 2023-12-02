The first 'Fallout' TV show trailer looks almost too good to be true

Controversy bethesda

I guess we all have reasons to not like Amazon at this point given its pervasive grip on nearly every aspect of life, but boy, can they sure throw money at a TV show.

Ultimately, they’re doing it for the sake of what seems like a good idea. Not Rings of Power, not whatever Citadel was supposed to be, but Fallout, which is being created by Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan in collaboration with Bethesda’s Todd Howard. Now, Amazon has released the first trailer for Fallout and honestly, it looks almost too good to be true.

I believed it when we saw the first set photos, which showed stars like Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell as Walt-Lever Jean and JustFeed’s Walton Goggins as a ghoul. And the third star may be the world itself, which the show has built on a larger scale but with finer detail, and while retaining the series’ shocking and often silly humor.

Granted, a trailer may look good and the final product may deliver less. I’m thinking of some of the seasons of Nolan’s Westworld that weren’t very successful. But I don’t think I could have asked for a better introductory spot than what we see here ahead of the series’ April 12 release on Amazon Prime Video.

I believe the show would also benefit from not being directly adapted from one of the previous games. We’re across the country to a ruined Los Angeles, revealing that there will be some segments even before the nuclear war. But despite the change in location the vibe and visuals are similar to the game, though it’s not impossible we could see some crossover characters from the series at some point. If not, I don’t really care, as long as the show is good.

Here’s how Amazon is describing it:

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of the rich and the poor in a world with almost nothing left. 200 years after the apocalypse, the civilized inhabitants of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape left by their ancestors – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, hilariously strange and intensely violent universe. Are.

If they can achieve this, it would be another huge win for live-action video game TV shows after The Last of Us and, somehow, Peacock’s Twisted Metal, which was better than this. But this looks even bigger than either of these, and I really can’t wait to see the final product. pretty wild.

