The first Black woman to own a car dealership in Colorado is educating women about the car buying process: ‘It’s my responsibility’ – Blavity

GOJO Auto owner Amanda Gordon has already made history by running Colorado’s first Black woman-owned car dealership. According to PBS, they recently launched a workshop specifically to help female customers, who are often taken advantage of when shopping for a car. Gordon has created a teaching plan that provides students with more information about budgeting, the importance of credit, and aspects of being a fair trader.

“The moment I got my dealer’s license, I knew I had a responsibility to do more than just make money. I needed a change,” he said in a recent interview with PBS. “And the best way to bring about this change is through education. “When it comes to finance in general, there is a huge disparity in communities of color.”

Unfortunately, decades of research have shown that the black community, especially black women, are charged significantly higher prices than white men, even when they use the same negotiation tactics. Additionally, a study showed that, according to an article in the Los Angeles Times, “Black women were offered an average of $875 more per car than white men.”

He told PBS, “40 percent of the U.S. population will never own a home, so this will be their biggest purchase, and that’s a big deal and I think it’s my job to teach and educate through the car buying process. It’s a responsibility.” ,

Before becoming a successful businesswoman, Gordon experienced firsthand the difficulties of maintaining a high monthly car note. Having trouble paying off his car, he faced repossession issues several times. The philanthropist’s attitude towards money broadened after he started his career in the car industry, which was considered only a short-term job.

“So, when I first got into the car industry 22 years ago, I started in sales. “It was going to be a tough stop for me, it wasn’t a career and I was always looking for a way out of it,” Gordon said in a PBS video clip. “And then about 15 years in, after it absolutely became a career, my thought process changed. I worked deeply into the industry and it made me proud, and then I saw the lack of women and I wanted to do something about it.

This led the entrepreneur to attend automotive conventions as well as take several classes on financial literacy. Increasing their knowledge about the industry helped them make more financially wise decisions going forward.

“Being a woman in a male-dominated landscape is not as challenging as one might think if you have the right information,” Gordon said.

According to the car expert, the two most important things consumers need to understand are their leverage with purchasing power and an understanding of pricing.

“It’s all about awareness,” Gordon said. “If you knew better, you would do better.”

