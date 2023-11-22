The first Bitcoin-based token in the top 100 has surged 420% in a month – Cryptosaurus

Since its popularization in 2023, Ordinals Inscriptions and the BRC-20 token standard have divided the Bitcoin (BTC) community. The growing acceptance is now redefining the meaning of DeFi on Bitcoin, creating a new ecosystem of fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for speculation.

Notably, Ordi (ORDI) is now the first Bitcoin-based fungible token to enter the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Its rise occurred in a controversial environment, with critics pointing to the lack of a real value proposition for a purely speculative digital asset.

Additionally, increased demand for ORDI and other BRC-20 tokens was also cited as the reason for Bitcoin fees to skyrocket in the past weeks.

This feature attracted the attention of leading services in the cryptocurrency industry, such as crypto exchange Binance. The largest trading platform listed ORDI as its first Bitcoin-based token available for trading earlier this month.

ORDI Price Analysis

Meanwhile, at press time ORDI is trading at $21.39 with a 30-day accumulated gain of 418.72%. coinmarketcap Index.

Interestingly, this Bitcoin-based speculative token recorded an impressive 24-hour volume of $247.64 million. This results in 52.85% of the entire market capitalization of $450 million changing hands in one day.

ORDI Market Data. Source: coinmarketcap

The maximum supply of the leading Bitcoin-based fungible token is similar to that of BTC, with the difference that it is already fully circulating. However, despite its recent success, fundamental analysts recommend caution due to the purely speculative nature of ORDI.

In this context, ORDI is sometimes classified as a memecoin, like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB). DOGE is a native coin of its own blockchain like BTC, while SHIB is an ERC-20 token running on Ethereum (ETH). Similar to Shiba Inu, ORDI Ordinals Inscription runs on the Bitcoin blockchain through the controversial technology.

